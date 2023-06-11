The Woodlands residents can now enjoy iced or hot coffee flights at new coffee shop HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
Mothers and kids enjoy time together at new coffee shop called HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
hebrews2
hebrews4
hebrews5
hebrews7
01
06

The Woodlands residents can now enjoy iced or hot coffee flights at new coffee shop HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

02
06

Mothers and kids enjoy time together at new coffee shop called HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

03
06

HeBrews Coffeehouse owners Geoffrey and Marsha Wood smile for a photo in front of their new location in The Woodlands. The couple already has a location in Magnolia and will be opening a location in Conroe in the near future. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

04
06

In addition to unique coffee flights, new HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands has an amazing food menu. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

05
06

HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands opened to record-breaking numbers in May.

06
06

HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands has taken the idea of having a cup of coffee as a social event with family and friends to a new level by including a playground area for children to play. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

The Woodlands residents can now enjoy iced or hot coffee flights at new coffee shop HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
Mothers and kids enjoy time together at new coffee shop called HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
hebrews2
hebrews4
hebrews5
hebrews7
Restaurants / Openings

The Woodlands’ Newest Coffee Shop Brings Something Different to the Table — HeBrews Creates a Faith and Kid-Friendly Haven

The Entrepreneur Couple Behind This Place Started With One Trailer, But Just Keeps Growing

BY // 06.10.23
The Woodlands residents can now enjoy iced or hot coffee flights at new coffee shop HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
Mothers and kids enjoy time together at new coffee shop called HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
HeBrews Coffeehouse owners Geoffrey and Marsha Wood smile for a photo in front of their new location in The Woodlands. The couple already has a location in Magnolia and will be opening a location in Conroe in the near future. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
In addition to unique coffee flights, new HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands has an amazing food menu. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands opened to record-breaking numbers in May.
HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands has taken the idea of having a cup of coffee as a social event with family and friends to a new level by including a playground area for children to play. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
1
6

The Woodlands residents can now enjoy iced or hot coffee flights at new coffee shop HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

2
6

Mothers and kids enjoy time together at new coffee shop called HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

3
6

HeBrews Coffeehouse owners Geoffrey and Marsha Wood smile for a photo in front of their new location in The Woodlands. The couple already has a location in Magnolia and will be opening a location in Conroe in the near future. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

4
6

In addition to unique coffee flights, new HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands has an amazing food menu. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

5
6

HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands opened to record-breaking numbers in May.

6
6

HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands has taken the idea of having a cup of coffee as a social event with family and friends to a new level by including a playground area for children to play. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

A new coffee house in The Woodlands is brewing up more than just java. HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands is bringing something of a different business model, putting the emphasis on togetherness. HeBrews touts itself as a  faith and family-based company and the He in HeBrews refers to God.

“Our name is a play on words — He-Brews, and we truly believe that,” co-owner Marsha Wood tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Our coffeehouse is actually set up like a home. We want people to experience a family-style environment that makes them feel welcome, cared for and cherished.”

Geoffrey and Marsha Wood are the couple behind this unique coffee haven. They started HeBrews with a coffee trailer in 2018 and opened the first HeBrews Coffeehouse brick and mortar shop in Magnolia in 2021. Now, HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands is part of the mix.

Wood notes that HeBrews coffee shops are purposely set up like a home in an attempt to foster a bonding and relaxed environment. This entrepreneur couple has taken the idea of having a cup of coffee with family and friends to a new level by including a playground area for kids to play in.

“We believe there’s an unmet need for moms to have space for their kids to play while having a cup of coffee with friends or simply relaxing alone,” Wood says. “Kids can run and feel free while moms enjoy great lattes and coffee flights.”

Mothers and kids enjoy time together at new coffee shop called HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)
Mothers and kids enjoy time together at new coffee shop called HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy HeBrews Coffeehouse)

The new Woodlands HeBrews coffee shop enjoyed a record-breaking opening for the still young company, something Wood notes she wasn’t expecting given the popularity of their coffeehouse in Magnolia.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

“In Magnolia, we’ve had amazingly exponential days which we never thought could be surpassed,” Wood says. “We went viral about two years ago for our coffee flights. People came from all over the United States to experience this coffee phenomenon.

“But within the first week of The Woodlands location opening, we broke every record we ever had in Magnolia.”

In addition to the welcoming unique atmosphere, HeBrews customers can also rent out cozy meeting rooms for parties, family get-togethers, meetings and more.

This new Woodlands coffee shop also hosts events such as bible studies and worship nights. As for the drinks menu? Expect offerings such as earth matcha, those iced or hot coffee flights, a steak & egg quesadilla and a Monte Cristo sandwich.

HeBrews is also already getting ready to grow even more too. Geoffrey and Marsha Wood are preparing to open HeBrews Coffeehouse Conroe in the near future.

HeBrews Coffeehouse The Woodlands is located at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive. It is open 7:30 am to 4 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 am to 9 pm Fridays and 7:30 am to 2 pm Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
read full series
Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$392,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
7 Gessner Road
Open House
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/11 2 - 4 PM

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$820,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
5863 Farwell Drive
Westbury South, Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5863 Farwell Drive
Houston, TX

$270,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5863 Farwell Drive
12924 Kingsbridge Lane
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12924 Kingsbridge Lane
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
12924 Kingsbridge Lane
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2205 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2205 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2205 Arlington Street
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Clear Lake City
FOR SALE

13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
42 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

42 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
42 Sugarberry Circle
2112 Goldsmith Street
Open House
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/10 - 6/11 2 - 4 PM

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/11 1 - 3 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
22 Robin Run Drive
Open House
The Woodlands
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/11 2 - 4 PM

22 Robin Run Drive
The Woodlands, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
22 Robin Run Drive
2102 Tangley Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2102 Tangley Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2102 Tangley Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X