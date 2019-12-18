The Gift of Color Sparkles at Bachendorf’s — Special Presents That Truly Glow

The holidays are a joyful, but busy time of year. If your gift list is long, but time is short, Bachendorf’s can put the merry back into your Christmas with a selection of gifts for him and her, in styles and prices that will delight.

Give the trend-conscious jewelry lover on your list the gift of color. These are pieces that truly glow — and make an immediate statement. Favorites like Robert Procop Platinum Masterpiece earrings, a bold mix of blue sapphires, emeralds and square cut diamonds are definite wow makers.

Dazzling in design and price, Goshwara 18K yellow gold Gossip amethyst and diamond halo stud earrings are another colorful gifting option.

Mixed metals, with diamond details, always flatter while giving fashion forward options. The Fallon B 18K yellow and white gold rhodium-plated bangle bracelet with diamonds, and Chimento 18K yellow and white gold seven row cuff bracelets, all elegantly elevate the mix metal look in grand style.

Adding a touch of whimsy to holiday diamonds makes them that much more fun to give. Bachendorf’s signature 18K white gold rhodium plated diamond pavé leaf ring with round diamonds is a true stunner and a work of art. Diamonds by the yard have never shine so brightly as Bachendorf’s diamonds by the yard necklace made with 15 round diamonds. It’s an ideal piece to wear alone, or to layer up the luxe.

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M steel watch.

Sartorial gents will appreciate the versatility, workmanship and enduring style of Bachendorf’s timepiece collection. From the Omega Seamaster Diver to the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Gulf Special Edition, these are watches he will treasure. David Yurman sterling silver Streamline square smooth cuff links are another finishing touch that makes a perfect stocking stuffer.

Bachendorf’s offers convenience, exemplary customer service and the very best selection in fine jewelry all year long, but during the holiday season, the staff at all three locations (Shops at Clearfork, the Plaza at Preston Center and Galleria Dallas) step up their game even more. These are North Texas’ havens for truly distinct holiday presents — and the jewelry experts at Bachendorf’s will help you find something special for the hardest person to buy for on your list.

Give someone you love something from Bachendorf’s and you know it will be treasured forever. Some presents fade from memory almost before the New Year. A rare few continue to dazzle.

Click through the photo gallery below this story for more looks at Bachendorf’s distinctive gift options. And click here for an even more extensive experience.