Dallas’ Best New Year’s Eve Parties — Ring in 2020 With Style

I‘m a planner, especially when it comes to big events like New Year’s Eve. For all of the other planners out there, who want to make sure they’re at the best spot in Dallas for the celebration of 2020, we’ve put together a list of the most exciting and glitzy parties in town on December 31.

The best Dallas New Year’s Eve parties tend to sell out quick, so narrow down your favorite and get those reservations in.

Here are the best Dallas New Year’s Eve parties:

Black & White Party at The Statler

Ring in 2020 with The Statler’s Black & White New Year’s Eve Party. The historic Statler Ballroom will be transformed into a modern day recreation of Truman Capote’s 1966 “Party of the Century” for the night. From 9 pm to 2 am, enjoy live music by the Graceland Ninjaz and DJ Michael Jerome.

General admission tickets are $125 and include two drink tickets, late night food station from 10 pm to 2 am, party flare, and a free champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets to the Statler’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will sell out quickly.

Emerald City Rock the 2020 New Year’s Eve at Hilton Anatole

Back for its 11th year, the Hilton Anatole is again teaming up with Emerald City Band to host a 2020 New Year’s Eve party. There are several ticket options for the party, starting with a Club City Ticket for $85. This includes the pre-party at Gossip Bar, entry into the big event, party favors and parking. Or if you’re looking for something a bit fancier, the VIP Dinner Dance Package includes a three course dinner with dessert, one drink ticket, reserved seating, parking, and a meet and greet with the band for $225 per person.

Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE

For stellar views and an incredible party, buy tickets for Reunion Tower’s Over the Top NYE event. For the fourth year in a row, Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. and the tower are collaborating to bring the best New Year’s Eve party to Dallas. Head up to Cloud 9, as a fireworks show that features pyrotechnics from 560 feet off the ground will light up the sky at 11:59 pm. Light bites will be provided by Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, as well as an open bar, tunes by DJ Jason Esquire, a photo booth, and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets cost $225.

The Reunion Tower fireworks are a New Year’s Eve tradition.

NYE Dripped in Gold at CANVAS

CANVAS hotel’s Gallery Rooftop Lounge is throwing a high-energy New Year’s Eve party on the 31st called Dipped in Gold. Along with having one of Dallas’ best views of the skyline, your NYE ticket includes a champagne toast, party favors and sweet & savory bites throughout the night. Bottle service packages begin at $1,000 for six people. Tickets for the event cost $100.

A Moulin Rouge-themed New Year’s Eve Party at The Ritz

This New Year’s Eve, go big and reserve a spot at The Ritz-Carlton’s Moulin Rouge themed New Year’s Eve Party. This night will include musical performances, champagne toasts, party favors and a lavish scene to ring in the new year. General admission costs $100 online and $125 at the door. Packages for reserved tables and bottle service start at $1,000. The festivities begin at 8:30 pm.

Avant Eden: NYE at Virgin Hotels Dallas

The brand new Virgin Hotel in the Design District is hosting a New Year’s Eve Avant Eden party on the 31st. From 10 pm to 1:30 am, begin your night with an Avant Art welcome followed by complimentary cocktails and light bites. DJ Sam Blacky will be setting the tunes and botanical sculptures and interactive floral projections by Shamsy and PX.Labs will set the scene. There will be prime firework viewing at midnight as well.

Dress to impress in Paradise Lost Eleganza Extravaganza. General admission is $85 and the party will be at The Pool Club on the 4th floor.

Lone Star NYE LIVE!

Head over to Texas Live! in Arlington to celebrate the new year with Lone Star NYE LIVE! Bring the new year in with a bang with live music and DJs, specialty food and drink options, and VIP seating options. There will also be NYE party favors, cash cannon blasts, and a champagne toast for the midnight countdown. A 12-foot ball will be featured among other surprises. New for this year, guests are encouraged to dress in “Solid Gold” and experience “The Ocho” inside Troy’s, a Las Vegas-style party. Tickets start at $70.

Legacy Hall Roaring 2020’s New Year’s Eve Blowout

Celebrate New Year’s at Plano’s Legacy Hall’s 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Party. For free, there’s a Bootlegger bash from 9 pm to 2 am on the first floor and Box Garden. But the real party, the Golden Experience is $50 for access to the upper floors and includes specially curated fare, a sparkle dessert bar, one craft libation, a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment, flappers, party favors, and more.

Guests will also be able to experience the new 2nd floor cocktail bar and lounge. Dressing up in 1920s era attire is encouraged.