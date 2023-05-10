The Summer Set activation at Neiman Marcus Northpark (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Balmain models at the Summer Set activation (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mannequins at the Summer Set activation (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Mannequins at the Summer Set activation (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Deidre Denise, Lauren Kern (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jonny Mowad, Micah Prestige, Desirie Laugerud, Doy Herring (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lea Caprice (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mojitos at the Summer Set in Neiman Marcus Northpark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Desirie Laugerud, Josh Trevino (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lea Caprice (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Champagne cart at the activation (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lauren Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Balmain model at the Summer Set event (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Group shots at the activation (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Maribel West, Joyce Morrison, Tiffany Moon, Madelaine Lam, Gabriela Delfan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tim Koda’Fe (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Summer Set activation at Neiman Marcus Northpark (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Tiffany Moon (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gabriela Vascimini (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Steph Taylor Jackson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Marissa Birdi (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madelaine Lam (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Balmain model at the Summer Set activation (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mary Thompson CharlebMary Thompson Charlebois, Anna Howell, Olivia Ward (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)ois, Anna Howell, Olivia Ward
Mini tennis court at the activation (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Balmain tennis balls from the activation (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Slides from the exclusive collection (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Mannequins at the activation (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Balmain model at Summer Set event (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Balmain handbags and shoes from the exclusive Summer Set collection (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mini tennis court at the activation (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
The Summer Set exclusive collection at at Neiman Marcus Northpark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion / Shopping

Balmain Brings a Hot Pink Tennis Court — and its 1920s-Inspired Sportswear Collection — to Neiman Marcus NorthPark

The 'Summer Set' Was a Sight to Behold

BY Olivia Ward // 05.10.23
Neiman Marcus has done it again—another killer designer pop-up. Balmain has partnered with Dallas’ favorite luxury department store to bring a suite of immersive 1920s-inspired sportswear. The pastel scene featured women’s and men’s ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, and shoes, with the iconic brand’s signature playful spin on luxury.

As guests arrived at the 2,000-square-square-foot activation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark, they were greeted with champagne, sparkling rosé, mojitos, and macarons that matched the collection’s colors. Fashion influencer Elizabeth Osondu explained, “I really appreciate seeing tennis lifted into the designer and luxury field. Also, the champagne is to die for.”

Maribel West, Joyce Morrison, Tiffany Moon, Madelaine Lam, Gabriela Delfan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Maribel West, Joyce Morrison, Tiffany Moon, Madelaine Lam, Gabriela Delfan at the Balmain x Neiman Marcus pop-up in Dallas’ NorthPark Center. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The exclusive collection includes bright white, baby blue, and light pink hues combining the fashion house’s passion for French Heritage with a modern spin on classic summer-sport silhouettes. Models showcased the Summer Set collection throughout the evening.  

Steph Taylor Jackson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Steph Taylor Jackson at the Balmain pop-up in Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

I later approached a Dallas influencer I was familiar with from Instagram, Steph Taylor Jackson. “The pinks and the structure of jackets are signatures of Balmain — and gorgeous,” she shared. 

The eye-catching space featured a pink mini tennis court with a playable net and rosé-hued tennis balls. Play ball! 

Slides from the exclusive collection (Photo by Neiman Marcus)
Slides from the exclusive collection at the Balmain pop-up in Dallas. (Photo by Neiman Marcus)

The Balmain x Neiman Marcus pop-up may have come and gone in Dallas, but customers can still shop the exclusive collection on Neiman Marcus’ site

