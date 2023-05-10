13 Restaurants Debut at The Brand-New PGA Frisco District — Fine Dining, Ice Houses, and Grab-and-Go Concepts

The Ice House is one of several dining and restaurant concepts coming to PGA Frisco District. (Courtesy)

Along with the recent opening of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort (with its seven dining concepts just at the property), the Dallas suburb has just debuted two more restaurants in its brand-new PGA Frisco district. There will be ultimately 13 food and drink spots in total in the 660-acre golf-centric destination.

Here is a little bit about each new dining concept (and those still to come) at PGA Frisco.

PGA Frisco District Dining

Ice House

This casual indoor/outdoor ranch-style beer garden is now open at PGA Frisco. It features frozen drinks (like the Frozen “Transfusion” and Arnold Palmer), draft beer, barbecue, burgers, and yard games. Some highlights of the food menu include a smoked meats plate, The Pitmaster Burger, spicy loaded fries, and the Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich. Guests can also enjoy six hitting bays with Toptracer technology.

Lounge by Topgolf

An elevated sports bar with Topgolf Swing Suite technology, this indoor lounge just opened at the new golfing destination. It offers craft cocktails like the Swinger’s Ball and Putter Nonsense, and a chef-driven menu featuring barbecue pizza, Arctic Salmon, a Smashburger, and appetizers.

Other upcoming concepts led by Executive Chef of the Monument Realty PGA District Adam Solowitz include ice cream shop Margaret’s Cones & Cups and The Swing Bar — a walk-up truck serving cocktails, beer, and grab-and-go snacks.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort Dining

Trick Rider

Now open at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, this upscale steak and seafood concept is led by Executive Chef Joshua Jasho. Inspired by female trick riders (particularly Sydna Yokley Woodyard) and Texas culture, the new, dinner-only spot offers premium cuts of in-house dry-aged meats, a raw bar, East Coast oysters, shellfish, and more. For drinks, you’ll find wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails on the menu.

A highlight of the design is a 16-foot-long, 1,500-pound crystal horse chandelier made to look like a star-filled Texas sky hanging above the bar. Designed by Jeffery Beers International, this stand-out piece includes 4,075 bohemian-cut crystal beads.

Fields Ranch Clubhouse and Course

At the Fields Ranch Clubhouse, Ryder Cup Grille is now open for golf-inspired comfort food like tacos, burgers, fish and chips, steak, chicken fried chicken, and more. The Bunker is a grab-and-go spot for handheld bites while heading to the Fields Ranch Course. And Fields Overlook is the second concept in the course for quick ready-to-drink cocktails and food.

Other Dining and Restaurant Concepts Coming to the PGA Frisco District

Other restaurant and bar spots at Omni PGA Frisco include The Apron — which serves Texas and California fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You’ll find pastries, sandwiches, and gelato on the menu, as well as a stellar view of Fields Ranch. The Lookout Lounge & Bar also offers small plates, tapas, and bar bites. For grab-and-go items at the resort, Toast & Tee Coffee Collective is perfect for grabbing a coffee, breakfast, and other bites to-go on the lobby floor.

Inside the resort’s Mokara Spa, Green Cactus Café is a health-conscious cafe serving juices, light bites, and treats. And Bluestem Bar is one of the best places to be when in the PGA Frisco District, the pool bar serves cocktails and bites with rooftop views.