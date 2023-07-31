Few Moda – Birdie top by kourt might be ideal as you flutter back to school at TCU
Galleries / Fashion / Beauty / Shopping

Fort Worth’s Women-Led Shopping Haven Is Putting On a VIP Event Like No Other — HerStory Adds a New Chapter

A Unique Retreat in Sundance Square

BY // 07.31.23
A collective of inspiring women-led businesses planted a longterm pop-up in Sundance Square last March and it’s still going strong with new innovations. HerStory Gallery can be found at 333 Houston Street and it’s planning something big. The unique shopping venue will host a VIP event with Few Moda at its Fort Worth gallery on Wednesday, August 16, kicking off a very long weekend of fabulous finds and great deals.

The exclusive shopping event will include Few Moda designs at a membership price. This is an exclusive offer to customers in the gallery that weekend. Just in time for TCU students (and their mothers in town for move-in) to shop for back-to-school. Additionally, HerStory’s special weekend will bring music, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages to this unique Fort Worth venue.

Fans of Few Moda know it is a membership-only luxury online marketplace. So to peruse the wares in person is a real treat. Few Moda buys directly from its featured manufacturers, effectively cutting out the middle man. Which means more stylish dresses, TCU football outfits and sorority mixer ensembles can fill your shopping bag.

The Real Story of HerStory

HerStory was launched mid-pandemic to help women-led businesses connect directly with new customers and sell their products online at a time when in-store shopping and other in-person events were off limits or restricted for many.

Brittany Underwood — the founder of Akola Jewelry which is a line handmade by women in Uganda — and her sister Tinsley Merrill — the co-founder of Pairr Experience, which links events and businesses with influencers for promotional efforts — joined Whitney Rowell, founder of Miracle Milkookies, which are touted to boost milk supply for lactating mothers. The three entrepreneurs wanted to to help other women-led small businesses make the transition to online sales too.

Support HerStory was born.

The growing community now includes more than 200 female-founded brands around the world. That includes many local favorites such as Noble 31, Collins & Conley and Laude the Label, just to name a few. All these partner brands have joined the HerStory movement to empower and represent women-led brands and shine a line on craftswomen and female makers around the world.

It’s not only luxury goods, it’s a marketplace that was founded to make a difference. The HerStory network of more than 300,000 artisans currently extends to India, Africa, Central America and the Ukraine.

HerStory continues to prove that shopping small can make a big impact. In Fort Worth and around the world.

