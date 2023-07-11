Kendra Scott in The Woodlands is all in on the Barbie obsession gripping the world.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling know it’s all about Barbie and the love of pink fashion.
Annabelle Hawrylo, who came from Kingwood with her memaw Terri Pirdy, had tinsel strips put in her hair to celebrate th
The Barbie collection is at the front of the Kendra Scott store in Market Street
Kendra Scott's Market Street store is celebrating the newest Barbie collaboration with the movie beckoning.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling know it's all about Barbie and the love of pink fashion.

Annabelle Hawrylo, who came from Kingwood with her memaw Terri Pirdy, had tinsel strips put in her hair to celebrate th

The Barbie collection is at the front of the Kendra Scott store in Market Street

Kendra Scott's Market Street store is celebrating the newest Barbie collaboration with the movie beckoning.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling know it’s all about Barbie and the love of pink fashion.
Annabelle Hawrylo, who came from Kingwood with her memaw Terri Pirdy, had tinsel strips put in her hair to celebrate th
The Barbie collection is at the front of the Kendra Scott store in Market Street
Kendra Scott's Market Street store is celebrating the newest Barbie collaboration with the movie beckoning.
Fashion / Shopping

It’s a Barbie Mad World and Kendra Scott Is All In — These Special Necklaces Are All the Buzz in The Woodlands

It's a Limited Edition With Iconic Toy Power

BY // 07.11.23
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling know it's all about Barbie and the love of pink fashion.
Annabelle Hawrylo, who came from Kingwood with her memaw Terri Pirdy, had tinsel strips put in her hair to celebrate the Barbie event at Kendra Scott.
The Barbie collection is at the front of the Kendra Scott store in Market Street.
Kendra Scott's Market Street store is celebrating the newest Barbie collaboration with the movie beckoning.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling know it's all about Barbie and the love of pink fashion.

Annabelle Hawrylo, who came from Kingwood with her memaw Terri Pirdy, had tinsel strips put in her hair to celebrate th

The Barbie collection is at the front of the Kendra Scott store in Market Street

Kendra Scott's Market Street store is celebrating the newest Barbie collaboration with the movie beckoning.

Barbie pink is taking over the world as the anticipation — and cross promotion — of the new movie only continues to intensify. Barbiecore is certainly on blast at Kendra Scott’s Market Street store in The Woodlands. In fact, Kendra Scott is celebrating the brand’s second Barbie collection.

According to Kendra Scott’s Robin Lalone, the first Barbie x Kendra Scott collection was so well received by customers in The Woodlands last November that Mattel chose The Woodlands’ store to share the second collaboration with a launch party — one of only 10 such parties in the entire country.

Shoppers were treated to sweet treats and special sips from Bev wines during the event, which drew Barbie devotees from all over the area. The sips and sweets cafe carries treats from female business owners. One of the newest items in the cafe are mini donuts from Miss Mini Donuts — the latest from Bosscat’s Leslie Nguyen, along with macaroons from Luliet bakery.

But again, it’s a Barbie world in the end — and The Woodlands is certainly all in.

The limited-edition Barbie x Kendra Scott capsule collection is all about positivity and individuality. The life-size imagining of Barbie’s jewelry box collection includes three convertible necklaces, a variety of nostalgic and brand-new styles and fresh takes on bestselling Kendra Scott necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

Kendra Scott continues her own philanthropic ways with this latest venture too. With Barbie and Kendra both committed to empowering women and girls, for every purchase of the Barbie x Kendra Scott Emilie Stud Earrings, Kendra Scott is donating 20 percent of the purchase price to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which will directly support the efforts of Girls Inc. “to ensure that a new generation of girl leaders grow up strong, smart and bold.”

“Barbie left an impression on me as a little girl,” Kendra Scott herself, the founder and executive chairwoman of the jewelry brand that bears her name, says. “She let the world know that you could be anything you wanted to. But what was most important — more than any job or outfit — was being yourself.

“We’re excited to release this new collection that celebrates the legacy of Barbie, the spirit of individuality, and gives back to the next generation of young women.”

The Barbie x Kendra Scott collection is a limited edition, and one of the pieces sold out at Market Street on the very morning it debuted. Pieces can be tracked down online, but won’t last long, and Lalone suggests taking quick action.

The limited-edition Barbie x Kendra Scott collection is available at the Kendra Scott store in The Woodlands at 9595 Market Street and online here. Prices range from $60 to $130 for the jewelry pieces.

Presented by Allie Beth Allman
