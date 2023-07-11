A College Girl’s Guide to a Well-Packed Summer Tote

There is a particular bag that lives on the passenger seat of every university girl’s car. A bag that gets shlepped around and tossed about at the end of each day. It’s much more just another lipstick holder — it’s a microcosm of our lives. (And if you don’t believe me, you can probably find the receipts crumbled at the bottom to prove it.) I’m speaking, of course, of the humble but powerful tote bag.

Owning the perfect tote is always desirable, but it become especially crucial during the summer months. After all, it is our carry-all for survival. Two that have made my 2023 wish list are the handwoven Ulla Johnson Seaview Day Basket and the MZ WALLACE Small Raffia Beach tote, both of which are available at Neiman Marcus.

As for the all-important contents, I’ve rounded up the essentials, most of which are readily available for pickup around Dallas.

1. As college students, our summers often involve an internship. Luckily, Summer Fridays are totally en vogue, (or — wink, wink — PaperCity), which for coeds translates to work by the pool. Thus, a pair of chic, polarized sunglasses is the first item we should be throwing in our bags. Check out the Krewe Dakota at the Black Optical store in Knox or the Krewe pop-up in the West Village.

2. Now if we want to keep our 20-year-old glow for the rest of our lives, sunscreen is imperative. Unfortunately, this often means a sticky mess at the bottom of our totes. That’s why the next item on the list is the Small Monkey Horoscope makeup bag from Roller Rabbit. The pouch is water resistant, wipes clean, and comes in charming print. What’s not to love?

3. The next key to maintaining eternal youth is staying hydrated. You’ll be sipping in style all summer long with a Gray Malin X Corkcicle canteen in your bag.

4. This season is all about fun and functionality. A Lele Sadoughi hair clip is the next item on our list. The Mother of Pearl Lily Claw Clip will not only have all your friends complimenting you but will also save you from the blistering heat. Staying cool, now that’s hot.

5. Now that we’ve put the textbooks away, it’s time to take out our sizzling summer reads. The first is a recommendation from our very own editor and chief Billy Fong, The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis. Also, in my cart is Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum, which has been described by Oprah as “White Lotus meets Gossip Girl.”

*Extra accouterments: Evian spray, Slip hair ties, Touchland hand sanitizer, Dior lip oil, Jo Malone Poppy and Barley travel 1 oz fragrance, and Neutrogena individual make up wipes.