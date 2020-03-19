A Guide to DIY At-Home Beauty — Dallas’ Top Estheticians, Spas, and Boutiques Weigh In

It’s easy to put skincare on the backburner during a pandemic. But this might be our skin’s best shot to shine. For once, it’s not being covered in makeup — a tinted moisturizer is probably as wild as anyone is getting right now. Plus, we’re finally heading our mother’s advice and not touching it.

For a little guidance on how to keep your complexion looking its best from the comfort of our own vanity, we turned to some of our city’s top estheticians and spas. Then, we plan to check in with Instagram Live for clean beauty tips and master classes from some of our favorite boutiques.

A Jade Rolling Lesson from House of Preservation

There’s a reason a facial with Natalie Burt, the resident esthetician at House of Preservation med spa, is so hard to book. With her wealth of knowledge and Korean spa background, Burt’s magic hands make each appointment a deeply tailored, skin changing experience.

“While we’re all stuck at home, I figure this is the best opportunity to utilize those jade rollers most of us have sitting around. And since we are in a time when touching our skin needs to be limited, this is a win-win!” Burt says.

Start by giving your skin a double cleanse and making sure your roller is clean. You can roll at any point after cleansing.

“You can roll with your serums, on top of a sheet mask or after you’ve completed your final step to just ensure everything is nice and saturated,” Burt says.

To kick up your facial rolling a notch (or for anyone with active or cystic acne), set your roller in a glass of cold water. If you’re going to roll over a sheet mask (the HOP team uses Dr. Dennis Gross’), add some ice cubes.

“I like to add a protective layer on the skin if I’m using rollers that have had an ice bath.”

Burt always recommends beginning below the chin.

“I divide my face in half down the middle. I use even strokes from the middle up toward my ear then down to my clavicle.”

She recommends doing a minimum of three strokes per side, and always bringing the roller all the way down to the clavicle.

“There are two major drainage points on the face: right by the ears and down at the clavicle. Everything below the chin needs to be drained down to the clavicle. Everything from the chin up drains to the ear point,” Burt says. “Every stroke is upwards and out towards the ears. When I get to the brow bone up and to the forehead, we take everything down and out to the ear. At the end, I always come back below my chin and move everything back down the clavicle.”

Benefits of jade rolling can include tension relieving, fluid retention reduction, and a little relief from sinus pain.

“It will also help keep our hands busy during this insane time,” Burt adds.

FaceHaus Offers Easty Recipes for At-Home Masks

California import FaceHaus recently opened a second Dallas location in West Village.

The California-based beauty bar with two locations in Dallas (Preston Royal Village and a newly opened West Village outpost), is known for serving up quality, quickie facials for skincare junkies on the go.

And though we may not be going anywhere right now, FaceHaus still has at-home beauty covered with easy face mask recipes using ingredients you almost certainly have on hand.

For Dry Skin: An Avocado Mask

1 mashed Avocado – rich in omega fatty acids that repair the skins protective barrier

1 TBSP Olive Oil – rich in omega fatty acids that repair the skins protective barrier

2 TBSP Plain Yogurt (full fat) – rich in probiotics, soothing

1 TBSP *Honey – rich in polysaccharides (sugars) – humectant attract & bind water to the skin

For Acne-Prone Skin: A Banana + Turmeric Mask

1 mashed Banana – it’s rich in vitamin A and promotes cell turn-over

1/2 TSP Baking Soda – absorbs excess oil

1/2 TSP Turmeric Powder – anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory

For Rough Skin: A Cucumber Mask

1/2 Cucumber, pureed in a food processor – cooling, soothing, and hydrating humectant

1/4 cup Milk – rich in lactic acid – exfoliates and firms

1 TBSP *Honey – rich in polysaccharides (sugars) – humectant attract and bind water to the skin

1 TBSP Brown Sugar – rich in polysaccharides (sugars) – humectant attract and bind water to the skin

For Sensitive Skin: A Yogurt Mask

1 TBSP Yogurt (full fat) – rich in probiotics, soothing

1 TSP *Honey – rich in polysaccharides (sugars) – humectant attract and bind water to the skin

1 TSP Cocoa Powder – it’s rich in flavanols that calm, protect and soothe the skin

For Oily Skin: An Oatmeal Mask

1/2 cup cooked & cooled oatmeal — for hydrating, soothing, anti-inflammatory, and cleansing

1 Egg – the yolk is rich in fatty acids for repairing a protective lipid barrier, and whites are rich in albumin firming protein

1 TBSP Lemon Juice – citric acid stimulates cell turnover and brightens complexion

*Use manuka honey if you have it for its antibacterial properties. But really, you should always use manuka honey if you have it.

Joanna Czech Wants to Help Your Dehydrated Hands

Celeb-loved esthetician Joanna Czech

Dallas’ most famous esthetician took to Instagram to share her favorite products for cleaning and pampering our hands and bodies. With the amount of Purell and Clorox we’ve subjected our poor palms to, Joanna Czech‘s video is a practically a must-watch.

Beauty From the Inside Out

Follain, the lovely Knox Street beauty boutique that focuses on clean skincare and makeup, has teamed with names like Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, Woo Woo Company founder Alice Hu, and Bonberi’s Nicole Berrie to stream non-toxic cleaning class, live meditations. Plan your schedule accordingly.

Master the Arts

Legacy West boutique Credo is connecting us with some of the best in the clean beauty game for live streamed versions of their master classes. Another plus: Friday’s blowdry class is just the inspiration we need to finally wash our hair.