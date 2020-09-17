Style / Beauty

Cherry, the Uber of Nails, Brings Its On-Demand Services to Houston

The Dallas-Based Game Changer Spreads the Texas Love

BY // 09.17.20
Cherry Houston Dallas Austin

Cherry co-founders Whitney Wolfe Herd and Amber Venz Box

Launched in 2018, Cherry has always been a game changer. The Dallas-based service dreamed up by proven entrepreneurs Amber Venz (rewardStyle) and Whitney Wolfe Herd (Bumble) brings nail technicians directly to clients, offering both convenience for users and greater flexibility for manicurists, many of whom have been able to leave salon life behind. Dallasites, and eventually Austinites (is that what we call them?), often called a Cherry to visit offices, events, or as a gift for a busy new mom friend who has little time for salon-oriented self-care.

But in the age of Covid-19, Cherry’s on-demand nature has taken on a new relevance. And fortunately for Houston, the app has finally expanded its zip code availability to include the Texas city.

Many nail salons have offered a welcome, worry-free oasis during Covid-19 (on the Dallas front, I’ve personally had great experiences at Pink Pedi and Viviane’s Boutique Spa), but in-home options are still an ideal option for many. Cherry brings an experienced manicurist to you anytime, anywhere (technicians are able to set their own schedule, much like Uber or Lyft drivers). In response to the pandemic, all Cherry employees are equipped with a face mask, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, and have received best practices training for disinfection. Those receiving a Cherry service are encouraged to wear a mask as well for the safety of the technician. Find more Covid-19 details and information about booking a service here.

Processed with Focos
Cherry’s has long been a game changer. But its on-demand services have taken on a new relevance in the pandemic. (courtesy of Cherry)

Cherry is one of two major Dallas-based disruptors arriving in Houston this fall. Alto’s elevated take on the rideshare experience — which quickly pivoted to include a local delivery component in March — is expected to launch on October 1.

