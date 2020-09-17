It’s been a busy year for Jonathan Morris. Currently, the Fort Worth Barber Shop owner is completing his vision for a boutique hotel in the Cultural District (Hotel Dryce) that’s as much for Fort Worth locals as it is for tourists. He’s also filming his show, Self Employed, set to air on the brand new Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Waco visionaries Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discover Inc. And though the show was planned far before the pandemic, the effects of Covid-19 could add an interesting layer to the first episodes.

This week, we got our first taste of the effervescent Morris’ new venture, where he travels across the country to speak with fellow self-starters, hosting laid-back conversations that both he and the audience could learn from. Chip and Joanna new “Road to Launch” series includes catch-ups with “Magnolia Storytellers,” including Maine restaurateur Erin French, interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, and Morris.

It’s a nice, five-minute reprieve courtesy of the Barber Shop owner’s hopeful outlook about Fort Worth, as well as our country’s current moment. These days, it’s always nice to have something to look forward to.