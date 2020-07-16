Fashion / Beauty

This Elusive European Facial is One of the Best in Dallas

Once a Month, a London Trained Esthetician Comes to Town to Work Her Magic

BY // 07.16.20
european facial dallas

The name Louise Franklin might not ring any beauty world bells, but that sometimes happens when you work solely on word of mouth. The London trained esthetician has over 40 years of experience working in the West End and has even owned a studio in Wimbledon. Franklin made the move to the States after falling in love with Taos, New Mexico, where she catered to an array of clientele, including a group so discreet she only visited in their at-home spa rooms to provide a facial.

One Taos client we can name, however, is hair stylist Patrick O’Hara, who was so impressed with Franklin’s facials that he asked her to fly to Dallas once a month to work her skincare magic out of his newly expanded Lovers Lane salon (a grand opening was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic).

patrick salon
Patrick O’Hara Salon on West Lovers Lane

The room O’Hara built for Franklin is unassuming, tucked away behind the rows of salon chairs filled with masked clientele and stylists (at least that was the scene when I stopped by in June). But the lack of frills doesn’t take away from the soothing environment, defined by New Age spa music, aromatic female-owned Parisian skincare line Yon-Ka, and Franklin herself, whose soft spoken British accent could relax anyone.

“European facials are much more of a sensual experience — it’s a very different approach. You’re not applying the creams — you’re really working them in. Our philosophy is a holistic approach,” Franklin says as she preps me for the treatment.

“I start my facials with a little back massage. In the back, I can see how much tension someone is holding. The spine is connected to all of your organs, so you can tell if there’s a blockage in the kidneys, the liver, if you have intestinal problems, or even if it’s your monthly cycle. All of that reflects on the face.”

louise franklin facialist european facial dallas
Esthetician Louise Franklin

Having not received a facial or a massage since the pandemic hit Dallas, I was desperately in need of both. And like a mind reader, Franklin quickly tapped into everything going on: the shoulder tension, the hormonal acne, and even some stomach problems I’d been having — she gathered it all.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

The 90-minute facial itself was lovely (Franklin wore both a mask and a face shield), but the details won’t do much to help a reader, so instead, I gathered some of the experienced esthetician’s most useful words of skincare wisdom — beauty advice that’s both timeless and catered to Dallas faces.

Her Thoughts on Dallas Skin
“I have noticed a huge difference. The fact that people live so much of their lives here in heat or air conditioning — false climates, let’s say. It’s made a massive difference. You’re just getting a quick blast of cold or heat or humidity in the natural environment. It really takes its toll on the skin.

I see so much dehydrated skin here, and more rosacea than I ever have. And it’s totally due to the environment. I think there’s probably more socializing here too. Some of it’s diet, but definitely top of the list is living in the fake environments.”

How to Combat Dehydrated Skin
“Dehydrated skin is lacking water. And if it’s lacking water it’s because that fake environment is taking water away from the skin. You would be looking for hyaluronic acid to put back the water. It needs the right balance of minerals and enzymes for your body to keep all of that water in.

So what’s great here is spritzing and spraying constantly through the day. Yon-Ka does a wonderful spray. You can do it over the top of makeup. Especially now with these masks — that area of the face is becoming very irritated. This kind of spritz is a wonderful, germicidal aromatherapy product, and helps combat bacteria. Keeping it in the fridge is also good, not even because of shelf life, but it just makes it that much more invigorating.”

How to Care for Skin in Dallas’ Extreme Heat
“You should rework your skin routines seasonally. Now, it’s the hyaluronic acids and vitamin C. Peptides are always good because they tighten and tone. You’re working with hydrating — putting water in your skin and keeping it soothed from the heat.”

The One At-Home Device She Stands Behind
“The one machine that’s still going strong is the high frequency machine — it’s a magical wand that kills bacteria and creates an ozone effect between the glass and your skin. It’s been around for about 60 years.”

*The machine is affordable as well. Franklin suggested checking Amazon for devices, most of which are under $50.

You Can Now Experience Franklin’s Skills Virtually
Franklin understands that not everyone feels comfortable leaving their home to get a facial right now, joining local hard-to-book estheticians like Joanna Czech in offering their services virtually.

“The approach I’m having right now: in case we all get shut down, maybe it’s a good idea to have a few products at home. We’re setting up Zoom consultations so for people who are afraid to come in, I can see their skin and say, ‘You need this, this, and this.’ And they can do it themselves. It’s not going to be the same journey, but they’ll still be able to take care of their skin.”

 

For in-house availability and pricing, call 214-350-9128. Franklin’s next visit to Dallas will be July 23rd through the 31st.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X