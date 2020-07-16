FWFWF – postponed entrance (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Addison Oktoberfest
State Fair Texas Big Tex Choice Awards canceled
Deep Ellum
01
04

Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival decides to postpone due to COVID-19. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

02
04

(Courtesy of Addison Oktoberfest)

03
04

The State Fair of Texas 2020 has been canceled.

04
04

Initially postponed to September, the 26th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival has been canceled.

FWFWF – postponed entrance (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Addison Oktoberfest
State Fair Texas Big Tex Choice Awards canceled
Deep Ellum
Culture / Newsy

Dallas-Fort Worth Fall Events That Have Been Canceled Due to the COVID-19 Crisis

2020 Calendars Continue to Look Less and Less Eventful

BY // 07.16.20
Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival decides to postpone due to COVID-19. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
(Courtesy of Addison Oktoberfest)
The State Fair of Texas 2020 has been canceled.
Initially postponed to September, the 26th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival has been canceled.
1
4

Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival decides to postpone due to COVID-19. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

2
4

(Courtesy of Addison Oktoberfest)

3
4

The State Fair of Texas 2020 has been canceled.

4
4

Initially postponed to September, the 26th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival has been canceled.

As fall approaches, major Dallas-Fort Worth events that were optimistically postponed or set to take place in the months ahead have begun officially bowing out given the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll continue to update this list as we hear of more event cancellations.

Addison Oktoberfest

Set to take place this September, the annual Addison Oktoberfest has officially been canceled for 2020. For more than three decades, the annual event has typically drawn crowds of up to 50,000 to Addison Circle Park — good for business most years, but not great in a pandemic. According to a release from the Town of Addison, the health and safety of guests, volunteers, and workers was the main concern that lead to cancelation. As of now, the event plans to return in September 2021.

“Addison Oktoberfest is a beloved event where tens of thousands of people look forward to gathering each year in dirndls and lederhosen to enjoy each other’s company, raise a bier and say Prost,” says Addison Special Events Director Jasmine Lee in a statement. “Due to the close contact caused by the inherently social nature of the festival, it would not be safe to hold such a large gathering this year.”

Taste of Dallas

Annual culinary event, Taste of Dallas, was scheduled for early September, but has since been canceled given the thousands of visitors the weekend typically attracts inside Dallas Market Hall.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary has moved its September 15 fashion show and luncheon to April 6, 2021 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Lisa Singleton, 2020-2021 Auxiliary President, says in a statement, “This was not a decision made lightly, but it is the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our donors, supporters, members and for the people served by The Salvation Army.”

 

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
Deep Ellum
(Courtesy of Visit Dallas)

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Initially postponed to September, the 26th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival, which highlights local art, music, and performers, has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for April 2021.

State Fair of Texas

We posted about this last week, but the loss of this year’s State Fair is still heavy on our minds. The good news: you can still grab an original Fletcher’s corny dog at one of their upcoming pop-ups in DFW.

Cottonwood Art Festival

In Richardson, the Cottonwood Art Festival was originally scheduled for early October. Known for its art, music, and food and drink vendors, the festival has officially been canceled for 2020.

 

Dallas-Fort Worth Fall Events
Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is canceled due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival

Originally supposed to take place on October 22 through October 25, the Food Worth Food + Wine Festival has been canceled for this year. Next year’s festival is planned for April 8 through April 11, 2021.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X