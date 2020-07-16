As fall approaches, major Dallas-Fort Worth events that were optimistically postponed or set to take place in the months ahead have begun officially bowing out given the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll continue to update this list as we hear of more event cancellations.

Addison Oktoberfest

Set to take place this September, the annual Addison Oktoberfest has officially been canceled for 2020. For more than three decades, the annual event has typically drawn crowds of up to 50,000 to Addison Circle Park — good for business most years, but not great in a pandemic. According to a release from the Town of Addison, the health and safety of guests, volunteers, and workers was the main concern that lead to cancelation. As of now, the event plans to return in September 2021.

“Addison Oktoberfest is a beloved event where tens of thousands of people look forward to gathering each year in dirndls and lederhosen to enjoy each other’s company, raise a bier and say Prost,” says Addison Special Events Director Jasmine Lee in a statement. “Due to the close contact caused by the inherently social nature of the festival, it would not be safe to hold such a large gathering this year.”

Taste of Dallas

Annual culinary event, Taste of Dallas, was scheduled for early September, but has since been canceled given the thousands of visitors the weekend typically attracts inside Dallas Market Hall.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary has moved its September 15 fashion show and luncheon to April 6, 2021 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Lisa Singleton, 2020-2021 Auxiliary President, says in a statement, “This was not a decision made lightly, but it is the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our donors, supporters, members and for the people served by The Salvation Army.”

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

(Courtesy of Visit Dallas)

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Initially postponed to September, the 26th annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival, which highlights local art, music, and performers, has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for April 2021.

State Fair of Texas

We posted about this last week, but the loss of this year’s State Fair is still heavy on our minds. The good news: you can still grab an original Fletcher’s corny dog at one of their upcoming pop-ups in DFW.

Cottonwood Art Festival

In Richardson, the Cottonwood Art Festival was originally scheduled for early October. Known for its art, music, and food and drink vendors, the festival has officially been canceled for 2020.

Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is canceled due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival

Originally supposed to take place on October 22 through October 25, the Food Worth Food + Wine Festival has been canceled for this year. Next year’s festival is planned for April 8 through April 11, 2021.