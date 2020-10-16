Five Products Skincare Top Aestheticians Swear by From Celeb-Loved Natura Bissé

In the wake of the pandemic and the changing of the seasons, keeping up with your beauty and skincare routine can be challenging. Natura Bissé, a Barcelona-based skincare company (with U.S. headquarters in Dallas) offered a self-guided facial using the brand’s Pro Kit and in celebration of National Aesthetician’s Day, outlining how to get professional, spa-like treatment from the comfort of your home. I was fortunate enough to get the breakdown and pro tips (which I’ll do my best to recreate below), along with the professionals’ top picks from the brand’s luxe collection.

After putting on Natura Bissé’s monogrammed headband to clear my face to be pamper-ready, we were told to apply the Diamond White Cleanser to a dry face. This smooth jelly-like cleanser is a one-stop-shop makeup remover. To remove the cleanser, Natura Bissé’s Pro-Kit includes soft sponges that are guaranteed to become a staple to your routine.

Diamond Glyco Peel ($285) by Natura Bissé

Next step: exfoliation. I personally struggle with exfoliation and have used products in the past that dry out my skin, but this Diamond Glyco Extreme Peel was hydrating and left no redness. As someone with very sensitive skin, I felt assured when the Natura Bissé aestheticians said that this peel is extremely safe and professional grade, using chemical solutions that are safer and better for reactive skin. We were advised to use this exfoliation peel two times a week for six weeks, and it can easily be applied in the morning when making a cup of coffee, or while watching Netflix in the evenings before bed.

After 10 minutes of letting the peel set, we rinsed it off with our lush pink sponges and applied the Diamond Extreme Cream, making the face feel hydrated and refreshed.

Diamond Extreme Cream ($385) by Natura Bissé

Next was my favorite product of the routine: the Diamond Cocoon Sheer Eye Cream. I applied a small dot below each of my eyes, which soothed any bagginess and added a shimmer that made me feel like a new person. If you don’t want to put on makeup and are having one of those days, this product can add that bit of glow to make you feel confident and beautiful.

Lastly, we used the wonderfully scented and fortifying Inhibit Tensolift Neck Cream. This product is a must after a long day of Zoom calls when your neck is feeling tense. Get more details about the Natura Bissé Pro Kit along with tips from top aestheticians at the Woodlands Spa at Nemacolin, Shibui Spa in the Greenwhich Hotel, and the Edgewood Tahoe spa here.