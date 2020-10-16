Round Top, We’re All In

PaperCity magazine is bullish on Round Top, the tiny town with a population of 90, that swells with 100,000-plus antiques shoppers twice a year. The magazine has acquired the Round Top Antiques Show Guide, Round Top Life and Style, and Round Top Register publications with plans to create programming, and VIP and design events. The principals in this venture include former Round Top publications owner Katie Stavinoha and PaperCity principals Jim Kastleman, Holly Moore and Chad Miller. A new company has been formed, Round Top Publishers, LLC, to house the print publications, roundtop.com, email newsletters, and Facebook and Instagram social media accounts.

Stavinoha remains as publisher and will focus on business development. Jim Kastleman, co-chairman and president of PaperCity, is chairman and managing partner of the new entity and will coordinate the integration strategy of print, digital and events. Holly Moore, co-chairman and editor in chief of PaperCity, will become editorial director overseeing creative and editorial. Chad Miller, partner and president of PaperCity Digital, LLC, will provide oversight of the digital and social media assets.

The new company will focus on growing its digital and social media channels and print circulation in an overall effort to promote Round Top, Fayetteville and surrounding counties. Importantly, it will develop new programming and opportunities centered around the massive Round Top Antiques Show, held two times per year, plus a smaller winter antiques show.

“We have all sadly watched the demise of small-town Texas,” Kastleman says. “Over the past several years, there have been risk-takers and visionaries who have embraced Round Top and its environs, going to great lengths to build upon the positive aspects of the Round Top Antiques Fairs while striving to save the small-town atmosphere. Our endeavor will bring together our decades of operating in the media and special-events arenas, while treading carefully and embracing the greater rural community and way of life.”

Antique finds at Blue Hills. (Photo Jenny Antill Clifton)

Moore says, “PaperCity Houston has published a Round Top Antiques Show Special Section twice per year for the past eight years and has distribution channels in Round Top and Fayetteville. With the acquisition of the Round Top publications, our editorial team, led by Catherine D. Anspon, will continue to expand our print and online coverage of design, art, food, events, people, properties and, of course, the spring and fall antiques fair, with increased visibility in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and throughout Texas. And, of course, we will continue the tradition of the PaperCity Round Top party that occurs during the antiques fairs in spring and fall.”

PaperCity owns and produces Texas Design Week, which occurs twice yearly, spring and fall, in Houston and Dallas — a week-long design symposium of salon talks, book signings, product launches, conversation and cocktails. The PaperCity Design Awards also occur twice yearly, culminating in an awards night, with entries judged by nationally recognized designers and architects.

“Katie has done a great job establishing a digital presence with roundtop.com and even creating an app,” says Miller. “I’m excited to grow the digital footprint by getting our digital team involved with everything from social media to programming, and even further developing the app’s functionality. Our goal over time will be to make roundtop.com the destination website for the Round Top area, for both residents and those attending the antiques fair and just visiting.”