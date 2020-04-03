View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits

When the Drugstore Hair Dye Will Not Do

04.03.20
songbird society root touch-up kits dallas

courtesy of Songbird Society

I’m often struck by Martha Stewart’s Instagram account (the fun, authentic, real one, not the super polished branded one). This morning, Martha was at it again, warning me not to attempt “any frivolous ‘fixes.’” She also advised everyone to “keep your distance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”, which I appreciate, though the message didn’t hit me quite as hard.

And certainly, there are bigger things to worry about than our hair, especially with the announcement of an extended stay-at-home order in Dallas. An impromptu DIY hair coloring session probably isn’t in anyone’s best interest right now. Also, I’ve tried that Rita Hazan root touch-up concealer — it’s a no from me.

But Dallas’ hair pros aren’t leaving us hanging. You don’t have to trim your bangs blindly, thank goodness, and you don’t have to take a wild guess at which drugstore hair dye might not end in hairline disaster.

Here are the top Dallas salons still seeing to your hair from a social distance, delivering perfectly customized root touch-ups kits (with instructions!) directly to your door. Honestly, I think Martha would approve.

Rossi Park

Design District

136 Glass St #160
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-713-3929

Website

rossi park

The airy salon in the Dallas Design District quickly took action when its doors shut in March, sending out an email to clients with details on how to maintain their custom color at home.

“We will be putting together these customized kits to retouch color, refresh with a color gloss, and conditioning treatments kits for delivery.

These kits will include everything you need (gloves, mixing bowl, brush, etc.) to achieve the beautiful color and services you have come to love and have you looking amazing. There will also be a link to a how-to video and proper mixing ratios that is sent with purchase.”

Kits cost $60 for root touch-ups, $30 for glossing, and $30 for conditioning. To place an order, call (214) 713-3929 during the salon’s regular business hours.

Osgood-O’Neil

Park Cities

6932 Snider Plaza
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-373-6336

Website

osgood o’neil

The salon name has been synonymous with Dallas’ beautiful blonde hair color for decades (the original Snider Plaza location opened in 1998). And though the brand just announced the closure of their Knox Street studio, Osgood-O’Neil’s other two Park Cities locations are weathering the COVID-19 storm, and continuing to help its clients look their best at home.

From an email sent this week:

“We will be consulting with your colorist for your Root Re-Touch Formula to provide the color you are accustomed to from Osgood-O’Neil. Your purchase includes a virtual appointment with a colorist that will help explain the process of mixing, application, and processing.

Included with your kit will be your color, developer, and a brush. You will be emailed instructions.”

Kits (which are recommended for root touch-ups only, not for highlights) cost $40 with tax or $60 if your formula requires two colors. Shipping is complimentary. Email Jennifer@osgoodoneil.com with your shipping address and phone number.

Songbird Society

Knox-Henderson

4631 Insurance Lane
Dallas , TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-361-2070

Website

songbird society root touch-up kits dallas

courtesy of Songbird Society

Tucked away just off of Knox Street, the unassuming white brick building houses some of the city’s best stylists. Though their doors are closed, Songbird Society is seeing to your hair, shipping root touch-up kits formulated using your exact color created at the salon. Each kit is $62, comes with enough color for two touch-ups of the hairline and the part, and includes a brush and gloves.

Click here for more details on ordering.

 

Jean Philippe Salon

Park Cities

5600 W Lovers Ln #125
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-350-7897

Website

The Inwood Village salon is offering curbside pick-up and delivery for their home color kits (intended for “base touch ups only”). Each package includes a formula created specifically for each customer, a brush, gloves, and instructions.

Kits are $65 and available for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. A delivered kist costs $85, and will arrive on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

To order and pre-pay, call 214-350-7897

