Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits

I’m often struck by Martha Stewart’s Instagram account (the fun, authentic, real one, not the super polished branded one). This morning, Martha was at it again, warning me not to attempt “any frivolous ‘fixes.’” She also advised everyone to “keep your distance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”, which I appreciate, though the message didn’t hit me quite as hard.

And certainly, there are bigger things to worry about than our hair, especially with the announcement of an extended stay-at-home order in Dallas. An impromptu DIY hair coloring session probably isn’t in anyone’s best interest right now. Also, I’ve tried that Rita Hazan root touch-up concealer — it’s a no from me.

But Dallas’ hair pros aren’t leaving us hanging. You don’t have to trim your bangs blindly, thank goodness, and you don’t have to take a wild guess at which drugstore hair dye might not end in hairline disaster.

Here are the top Dallas salons still seeing to your hair from a social distance, delivering perfectly customized root touch-ups kits (with instructions!) directly to your door. Honestly, I think Martha would approve.