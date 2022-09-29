Dallas’ Best Seasonal Spa Treatments Offer a Different Way to Indulge

This fall, treat yourself to a Dallas spa treatment or deal that highlights autumn’s star ingredient. Pumpkin is rich in vitamins A and C, and contains antioxidant properties that can help to hydrate and exfoliate the skin, offering the by-product of a natural glow.

Here are this season’s best fall-inspired beauty treatments Dallas has to offer.

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

Las Colinas: 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038

New seasonal treatments just launched in the Spa and Salon at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Services feature luxury skincare line, Love, Indus, and include pumpkin spice and apple cider to usher in autumn while providing ultimate relaxation and results. Three pumpkin-inspired treatments can be enjoyed, from head to toe.

The Love, Indus Facial aims to treats tired skin with the antioxidant power of the key pumpkin ingredient. This facial leaves skin visibly stronger and firmer. Additional key players that make this treatment shine include hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed cellulose, and vegan collagen, leaving the skin feeling hydrated and plump.

The Pumpkin Spice Body Wrap focuses on rehydrating dry skin after a summer spent under the Texas sun. The body treatment begins with a full-body Swedish massage, leaving the skin to feel rejuvenated with antioxidant-rich pumpkin shea butter before being cocooned in a nest of warm towels to lock in moisture.

And of course we can’t forget about those toes. The Spiced Pumpkin Cider Pedicure involves a bubbling cider soak infused with vitamin E and sweet almond oil, signaling the scents of the season while softening the skin. Rough patches are made smooth after an invigorating whipped honey sea salt exfoliation, complete with a thick pumpkin puree mud mask that warms, tingles, and oxygenates extremities. A sweet cinnamon scented massage completes the scrumptious treat for the feet.

Fall treatments are available now through November 30. To make an appointment, call 972 717 2555 or request a service online.

Vivian’s Boutique Spa

Lower Greenville: 5420 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

A little spice is nice with Vivian’s Boutique Spa’s new Pumpkin Spice Marshmallow Meringue Massage. Spa-goers are encouraged to relax as cream (infused with soft scents of pumpkin and cinnamon) is massaged throughout the body.

Unwind as melted marshmallow shea butter balm is drizzled and kneaded into overworked muscles on the back, accompanied by warm stones. Tired toes also receive an extra treat as pumpkin spice body oil is painted on, and massaged into the feet.

To make an appointment, call 214 484 4714 or request a service online.

Relâche Spa at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

Grapevine: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

The Gaylord’s Relâche Spa considers it a tradition to beckon in the new season with signature spa treatments. Apart from your typical pumpkin, Relâche Spa invites a sense of relaxation wrapped with warm notes of vanilla, bourbon and chestnuts.

Featuring the beloved McKinney-based brand Farmhouse Fresh, Relâche spa’s gourd-centric facial includes a pumpkin face mask, accompanied by a vanilla bourbon oil hand massage. Also in line with the autumnal theme is a seasonal massage that includes both the vanilla bourbon oil and polishing foot scrub. And for those tips and toes, Relâche Spa offers a manicure featuring a Marshmallow Melt Mask, as well as a pedicure complete with a Chestnut Bath Fizzer, a Marshmallow Melt Mask, and a Bourbon Bubbler Scrub. Talk about a decadent holiday treat.

Fall treatments are available until November 10, before switching over to winter spa offerings. To make an appointment, call 817 778 1800 or request a service online.

Riviera Spa

Knox/Henderson: 4514 Travis St #105, Dallas, TX 75205

Riviera Spa is all for seasonal self-care, offering its Yam & Pumpkin Enzyme Peel, complete with all Eminence Organic Skin Care products, which are renowned for an organic and clean approach to skin health. The treatment begins with the Eminence Kombucha Microbiome Foaming Cleanser, followed by the Eminence Yam and Pumpkin Enzyme Peel mixed with the Turmeric Energizing Treatment to awaken and plump the skin.

Then, Riviera Spa invites guests to completely unwind as the Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque seeps in, polishing off the treatment with the Kombucha Microbiome Serum and one of Eminence’s many amazing moisturizers.

To make an appointment, call 214 521 2112 or request a service online.