Inside Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Stunning Dallas Boutique and Spa — A Beauty World Rarity and Texas First

I had arranged to meet world-renowned skin specialist Dr. Barbara Sturm for a quick coffee to chat about her highly anticipated Dallas boutique and spa, which recently opened in Highland Park Village — the newest location to join her outposts in L.A., London, Düsseldorf, Miami, and New York City.

When I arrive at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, I’m warmly welcomed to a table in the solarium by Sturm, her daughter Charly, and three members of her team, enjoying what feels like a European family breakfast (granola with yogurt, espresso, and their own Oatly milk that they travel with wherever they go). As I sit down, Sturm is just bidding farewell to a friend (L.A. decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard) and making a note to send him a set of handcrafted tumblers she designed in collaboration with Sieger by Fürstenberg to raise funds for National Park Rescue.

Sturm loves to share. She has a voracious appetite for learning about the science behind aging, inflammation, and skincare, and has built her business as a byproduct of wanting to share her knowledge — and line of products — with others. “If you think about why we age, or why we get sick, it’s a bunch of theories,” says Sturm, listing hormones, cell division, and inflammation along with sleep, diet, and stress as some of the leading factors. “We want to address all of these reasons for aging and not just skincare.” For this reason, her spa and boutique are built around three pillars: skincare, supplements (the Sturm Inside supplements bar offers her dietary supplements as well as an anti-inflammatory tea), and education. “The third one costs nothing,” she adds, stressing her desire to share her wellness knowledge with as many as possible.

After the success of her Anti-Inflammatory Haus pop-up in L.A., Sturm has designed the Dallas spa around her total anti-inflammatory philosophy. In addition to her signature facial and body treatments, clients can book innovative services like a rejuvenating lay-down in Sturm’s anti-inflammatory spa wave bed, which matches audio frequencies to the body’s organs and energy centers (chakras) to promote relaxation. A new molecular hair and scalp treatment is an indulgent add-on to any facial.