No Ordinary Spa Day — This Regal Treatment at Lake Austin Spa Resort is a Step Above

Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Laurann Claridge at The Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Valmont Skin Care (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
The Regal Facial at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Blue Room at The Lake House Spa (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
A chaise in the blue room at the Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Chef in the Organic Gardens at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Boat Cruises – Boat and Water Toys Shot at The Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
The Dining Room at The Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Food – Pasta with Shrimp-Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Kayaking at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
01
11

A view of the Lake Austin Spa Resort's expansive campus poised at the edge of Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

02
11

Laurann Claridge takes time to hit the water at on a stand up paddle board on Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

03
11

The Swiss skincare company, Valmont, developed two exclusive facials for The Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

04
11

Set aside nearly three hours to pamper yourself with the new Regal facial by Valmont at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

05
11

Before your spa treatment at the Lake House you are ushered to the beautiful Blue Room to wait. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

06
11

A cozy chaise in the Blue Room at the Lake House at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

07
11

French born chef, Stéphane Beaucamp picks fresh herbs and vegetables at the gardens on site at The Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

08
11

From boat cruises to water toys there are loads of fun things to do on the water of Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

09
11

You'll dine (and wine, if you like) on fabulous fare by chef Stéphane Beaucamp in the pretty dining room. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

10
11

The food at Lake Austin Spa isn't sparse, in fact you're encouraged to consume as many courses as you like! (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

11
11

During your stay you can borrow a kayak and hit the water at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Laurann Claridge at The Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Valmont Skin Care (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
The Regal Facial at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Blue Room at The Lake House Spa (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
A chaise in the blue room at the Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Chef in the Organic Gardens at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Boat Cruises – Boat and Water Toys Shot at The Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
The Dining Room at The Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Food – Pasta with Shrimp-Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Kayaking at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Fashion / Wellness

No Ordinary Spa Day — This Regal Treatment at Lake Austin Spa Resort is a Step Above

A Healthy Resolution You Can Keep

BY // 01.03.22
photography Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort
A view of the Lake Austin Spa Resort's expansive campus poised at the edge of Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Laurann Claridge takes time to hit the water at on a stand up paddle board on Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
The Swiss skincare company, Valmont, developed two exclusive facials for The Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Set aside nearly three hours to pamper yourself with the new Regal facial by Valmont at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Before your spa treatment at the Lake House you are ushered to the beautiful Blue Room to wait. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
A cozy chaise in the Blue Room at the Lake House at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
French born chef, Stéphane Beaucamp picks fresh herbs and vegetables at the gardens on site at The Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
From boat cruises to water toys there are loads of fun things to do on the water of Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
You'll dine (and wine, if you like) on fabulous fare by chef Stéphane Beaucamp in the pretty dining room. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
The food at Lake Austin Spa isn't sparse, in fact you're encouraged to consume as many courses as you like! (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
During your stay you can borrow a kayak and hit the water at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
1
11

A view of the Lake Austin Spa Resort's expansive campus poised at the edge of Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

2
11

Laurann Claridge takes time to hit the water at on a stand up paddle board on Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

3
11

The Swiss skincare company, Valmont, developed two exclusive facials for The Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

4
11

Set aside nearly three hours to pamper yourself with the new Regal facial by Valmont at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

5
11

Before your spa treatment at the Lake House you are ushered to the beautiful Blue Room to wait. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

6
11

A cozy chaise in the Blue Room at the Lake House at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

7
11

French born chef, Stéphane Beaucamp picks fresh herbs and vegetables at the gardens on site at The Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

8
11

From boat cruises to water toys there are loads of fun things to do on the water of Lake Austin. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

9
11

You'll dine (and wine, if you like) on fabulous fare by chef Stéphane Beaucamp in the pretty dining room. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

10
11

The food at Lake Austin Spa isn't sparse, in fact you're encouraged to consume as many courses as you like! (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

11
11

During your stay you can borrow a kayak and hit the water at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

After the clock struck midnight and we bid adieu to 2021, many of us awoke the next morning, resolved to do things a whole lot differently. Yes, it’s time for New Year’s resolutions, even though only 46 percent of us manage to keep them, according to the Journal of Clinical Psychology.

Lose those last 10 pounds — check. Strap on the trainers and exercise more — check. Eat more healthfully and swap out gin and tonic for a smoothie once in a while — check and check.

This year, I’m doubling down on my own resolution to get my glow on and keep the quickly accumulating wrinkles at bay. Of course, you can turn to results-proven Botox or Dysport injections, coupled with myriad fillers to smooth out pesky crow’s feet and 11 lines. But I’m talking about skincare.

My goal is to achieve skin that radiates good health, is plump and nourished, hydrated and smooth — something more than a doctor’s injection provides.

Admittedly, I had a head start when a friend convinced me to try The Regal, the new Valmont facial at The Lake Austin Spa Resort. Not your average buff-and-puff spa day, this two and a half hour treatment was developed exclusively for the spa by the Swiss skincare company La Maison Valmont. Getaway for a few days to this bucolic, healthful escape at the water’s edge, and you’ll likely check off a few other resolutions, too.

The Regal Facial at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Set aside nearly three hours to pamper yourself with the new Regal facial by Valmont at the Lake Austin Spa Resort. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

I blocked off three hours for the anti-aging facial, which claimed I’d walk out with a visage that looked more sculpted, lifted and rejuvenated. Since my mid thirties, I’ve tried an array of effective doctor-supervised medical facial treatments, from microdermabrasion to PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, also known as the vampire facial. I’ve invested in ablative laser treatments that initially left my skin raw, red and blistered looking for up to two weeks before it swept away spots of hyperpigmentation, leaving the appearance of smaller pores and a clearer, even complexion.

The Joy of Jewelry

Swipe
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club
  • Cotton Club

I’ve had all sorts of spa facials, too, and each felt great — but, honestly, I didn’t look different afterward. So, before I take you through the process of The Regal, let me skip to the results. With hand to heart, I confess after almost three hours of multiple applications of bio-medic Valmont products (much of it, medical grade and designed to absorb into the deepest layers of the skin), coupled with four different types of facial massage, I gazed into the mirror to see nary a line on my face. Even better, persistent dark shadows that pool beneath my eyes were nowhere in sight.

This must be what Hollywood stars do to get red carpet ready. I’m told the results last about three days — longer, if you’re diligent about following up with a Valmont regimen.

The Dining Room at The Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)
You’ll dine (and wine, if you like) on fabulous fare by chef Stéphane Beaucamp in the pretty dining room. (Photo by Photos by Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Known for the science and technology behind its ingredients, Valmont is a cellular skincare company that produces bio-medic components. When applied, skin recognizes them as its own and absorbs them immediately. Valmont is famed for its triple lipid DNA and liposomal RNA products derived from sturgeon fish, with 15 times the concentration of active ingredients, which act as a rejuvenating concentrate that preserves the skin’s elasticity and stimulates firmness. Combining state-of-the-art science via six different masks with ancient and modern forms of facial massage makes a marked difference.

Initially, a pressure-point massage targets the meridians in the body to release the fascia, which holds tension throughout the face (think of clenching your jaw while you sleep and the facial muscles that tighten all night long). That’s followed by an energizing massage where the esthetician uses her hands to move clockwise and upward around your face, neck and décolletage to drain the lymph nodes and sinus areas.

With the sound of ocean waves gently crashing on the shore, you transition to a Japanese Kobido massage that’s meant to sculpt the face. This involves a curious thumbing-like sensation created with the fingertips. In contrast, the last rubdown is designed to lift and nourish the skin and feels like a cat gently kneading your face.

Along the way, a collagen-rich medical-grade mask that’s 10,000 times more hydrating than hyaluronic acid is applied and set with LED red-light therapy. This anti-aging therapy promotes fibroblasts that “tell” our skin to produce more collagen and elastin. The Regal by Valmont is $1,050 for 135 minutes, while The Vitality by Valmont is $650 for 90 minutes. You can book Lake Austin treatments here.

The PaperCity Magazine

December
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
Great Texas Vacation Retreats and Staycation Spots That Put Pampering and Fall Fun First
Great Texas Vacation Retreats and Staycation Spots That Put Pampering and Fall Fun First
read full series
Lynn Zarr, JR - Martha Turner Sotheby's

Featured Properties

Swipe
7544 FM 609
FOR SALE

7544 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7544 FM 609
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
2395 Brushy Road
FOR SALE

2395 Brushy Road
Fayetteville, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christopher Diehl
This property is listed by: Christopher Diehl (979) 595-8449 Email Realtor
2395 Brushy Road
1983 Tiemann Road
FOR SALE

1983 Tiemann Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
1983 Tiemann Road
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Tootie Lyons Rixman
This property is listed by: Tootie Lyons Rixman (979) 277-2694 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
6978 Skull Creek Road
FOR SALE

6978 Skull Creek Road
Fayetteville, TX

$689,000 Learn More about this property
Jeannette Burger
This property is listed by: Jeannette Burger (281) 610-8274 Email Realtor
6978 Skull Creek Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X