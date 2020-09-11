Inwood_remodel3_vertical
The flagship location of beloved Hiatus Spa + Retreat, located in Inwood Village, gets a modern makeover by designer Tracy Martin Taylor.

The day spa traded dark woods and deep greens for an airier feel.

The updated rotunda.

An expanded relaxation room.

An expanded relaxation room.

An expanded relaxation room.

An expanded, marble-filled women's lounge.

A textured corner of Hiatus' newly expanded relaxation room.

Bright white hallways are lined with mod light fixtures and natural texture.

One of 21 new treatment rooms at Hiatus Spa + Retreat's Inwood Village flagship.

An expanded nail therapy salon with double the zero-gravity chairs (eight instead of four) and — for the first time — natural light

The changes are evident the moment you enter the lobby, filled with white marble, gold accents, and well-organized retail moments.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat Gets a Modern Makeover

The Beloved Texas Day Spa Freshens Up in Inwood Village and Expands its Dallas Footprint

BY // 09.11.20
The flagship location of beloved Hiatus Spa + Retreat, located in Inwood Village, gets a modern makeover by designer Tracy Martin Taylor.

The day spa traded dark woods and deep greens for an airier feel.

The updated rotunda.

An expanded relaxation room.

An expanded relaxation room.

An expanded relaxation room.

An expanded, marble-filled women's lounge.

A textured corner of Hiatus' newly expanded relaxation room.

Bright white hallways are lined with mod light fixtures and natural texture.

One of 21 new treatment rooms at Hiatus Spa + Retreat's Inwood Village flagship.

An expanded nail therapy salon with double the zero-gravity chairs (eight instead of four) and — for the first time — natural light

The changes are evident the moment you enter the lobby, filled with white marble, gold accents, and well-organized retail moments.

The day spa scene in Dallas is forever in motion. New names arrive often and even the most sought after spots to snag a facial can fall out of favor eventually. But the love for one particular business seems to remain untouched: Hiatus Spa + Retreat.

The Texas-based spa — Hiatus has locations in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio — has never been the flashiest, but its staying power is understandable to anyone who’s ever considered an H-Circle membership (a great deal, honestly). The treatments are solid and affordably priced, the Aveda green tea is weirdly addictive, and the Hiatus pedicure, with its zero-gravity pedicure chairs and noise canceling headphones, might be the most soothing experience in Dallas.

The spa might not need to rely on a sexy relaxation room to draw a loyal following, but a refresh never hurts. This month, Hiatus Spa + Retreat’s flagship location in Inwood Village received just that.

With completely new interiors by Dallas-based designer Tracy Martin Taylor (eleven 11 Design), the day spa traded dark woods and deep greens for an airier feel. The changes are evident the moment you enter the lobby, filled with white marble, gold accents, and well-organized retail moments. Bright white hallways, mod light fixtures, a new women’s lounge, and an expanded relaxation area (more space to sip Aveda tea) elevate the pre-treatment experience.

Hiatus’ flagship now houses 21 treatment rooms, along with an expanded nail therapy salon with double the zero-gravity chairs (eight instead of four) and — for the first time — natural light. A completely new addition is a private relaxation area for gatherings.

Hiatus has been busy beyond its flagship walls as well. The past six months has seen the spa expanding to two new developments: The Star in Frisco and The Hill in Dallas. Tracy Martin Taylor worked her magic again for the suburb location, with the help of M-Gray architecture, while Austin-based Karen Kopicki (Kopicki Design) put her spin on the new North Dallas location.

Another important development, of course, is Hiatus’ Covid-19 Safety Program, which details social distancing and safety protocols for anyone who enters the spa.

