Everyone has a handful of brands that manage to really seep into their soul. Names that evoke comfort and aspiration. Names that make you want to buy a lot of stuff.

Jenni Kayne is very much one of those brands for me. After interviewing the California designer for a New York outlet a few years back, I became a tiny bit obsessed. My landlocked Dallas self slowly but surely secured as many staples as I could from the cool coastal lifestyle brand, defined by its California minimalist aesthetic. (The RealReal has helped.) I have the Italian-made mules, the vegetable-tanned leather saddle bag, and the fluffy white linen throw pillows. The cult-favorite cashmere fisherman sweater tragically eludes me.

My Jenni Kayne experience has always been entirely virtual though, which is odd for a Dallas shopper (we seem to have IRL access to everything these days). But the lifestyle brand is rarely stocked in department stores or boutiques, and the few brick-and-mortar locations are only found along the coasts.

In one of the purest moments of my 2020, I was told Jenni Kayne would be coming to Texas for the first time — via a 1950s vintage Airstream for added coolness. First, to Houston, from September 17 through Sunday, September 20 in the swanky River Oaks District (4444 Westheimer Road), then to Dallas’ Highland Park Village from September 22 to Monday, September 28. There will be suede, leather, and shearling mules, pillows, candles hand-poured in Los Angeles, alpaca throw blankets, and those elusive fisherman sweaters. There will also be some fun programming, like complimentary floral bouquets from Composto Fiori, free copies of Kayne’s best-selling book, Pacific Natural, and the opportunity to shop for a cause in support of Candlelighters, which lends a helping hand to families of children with cancer.

Please feel free to share in my effusive, irrational excitement.