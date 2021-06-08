Houston Mecca Named the Best Hair Salon in North America — a Big Win for Therapy Hair

Clients of Therapy Hair Studio, just named number one salon in the nation, have use of the tree-shaded patio adjacent to the salon.

Luis Perez and David Bamford, owners of Therapy Hair Studio, are beaming over their salon's recognition as best in the nation. (Photo by Three Smudges)

Therapy Hair Studio at 2727 Saint Street has been named the best hair salon in the United States and Canada by Salon Today magazine.

Winning high praise for the Houston salon that they have helmed for more than 14 years is old hat for David Bamford and Luis Perez. But the latest honor has the duo beyond elated. Salon Today has named Therapy Hair Studio 2021 Salon of the Year Grand Prize honoree for North America and Canada, recognition that is the salon equivalent of winning an Oscar.

The sleek studio nestled on a half acre at 2727 Saint Street near River Oaks will be featured on the cover of Salon Today‘s summer issue.

“For years, we gathered images of designs we liked and created a vision board on our phones,” Bamford tells Salon Today. “So we jumped at the opportunity to buy this building and, over the course of the next 12 months, designer Kristin Perrin repurposed it, helping us create our dream salon.”

The salon with its team of talented stylists has long attracted an A-list clientele. And the new contemporary, light-filled location, which opened in 2020 only weeks before the pandemic closures, has added to the allure. A special touch is the glass sliding doors that open to a lush tree-shaded patio with sophisticated outdoor furnishings.

“We modeled the outdoor area after the Restoration Hardware rooftop patio in New York, and we just love it,” Bamford continues. “With an outdoor water feature and lots of seating, it gives our clients a Zen moment before, after or during their appointment.”

Luis Perez and David Bamford, owners of Therapy Hair Studio, are beaming over their salon’s recognition as best in the nation. (Photo by Three Smudges)

The magazine’s editor in chief Stacey Soble orchestrated a surprise Zoom call informing Bamford and Perez of their honor. Joining in the congratulations were Leon Alexander of Florida-based Eurisko Design, specializing in salon design and high-end contemporary salon furniture, and Luca Fonte of Belvedere Maletti, another salon specialist out of Illinois.

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

The 6,700-square-foot thoughtfully designed space was created to feel warm and welcoming with the abundance of natural light and furniture curated by Maletti.

Therapy has been named one of the Top 100 Kérastase salons in America for five consecutive years, a Top 10 Kevin Murphy salons and a Top 100 L’Oréal salons. Add to that, in-house makeup artist Jahan Telfah won Image Skincare’s Facialist of the Year award in 2020.