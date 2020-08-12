Marugame
Marugame
Marugame
01
03

Marugame Udon opens in Carrollton on August 31.

02
03

Tempura, Japanese sandos, and udon noodles will be on the menu.

03
03

Veggie and char-grilled meat skewers will also be available for pickup and delivery.

Marugame
Marugame
Marugame
Restaurants / Openings

Popular Tokyo Noodle Restaurant Makes Its Texas Debut in Carrollton

Marugame Udon Brings Noodles, Tempura, and Sandos to the Dallas Suburb

BY // 08.12.20
Marugame Udon opens in Carrollton on August 31.
Tempura, Japanese sandos, and udon noodles will be on the menu.
Veggie and char-grilled meat skewers will also be available for pickup and delivery.
1
3

Marugame Udon opens in Carrollton on August 31.

2
3

Tempura, Japanese sandos, and udon noodles will be on the menu.

3
3

Veggie and char-grilled meat skewers will also be available for pickup and delivery.

More Japanese sandos in DFW? Yes, please. Although this restaurant may not technically be in Dallas-Fort Worth, Tokyo-based Marugame Udon will be a reason to make the short trip up north to Carrollton.

The guys responsible for bringing the Sanuki-style udon noodle concept to Dallas-Fort Worth are restaurant investors Mark Brezinksi and Pete Botonis. A Dallas resident for almost 30 years, Brezinksi has worked with Pei Wei, Velvet Taco, and Bahn Shop. He and Botonis grew Pei Wei into more than 200 restaurants around the country.

And now, the two are reuniting to create and expand the Texas presence of Marugame Udon.

Marugame
Mark Brezinkski

“Pete and I have a great history together and we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing our version of this wildly successful concept to the DFW area,” says Brezinski in a statement. “Japanese foods are, in my opinion, the most versatile of all Asian foods and we promise to make it a tough decision for Marugame guests to choose between the great bowls, sandos, skewers and freshly made tempura. In fact, we think guests will find many new favorites to enjoy on multiple visits at lunch and dinner.”

Since its founding in Kakogawa City, Japan in 2000, Maragume has expanded to more than 1,000 locations in 13 countries. The first U.S. location opened in Hawaii a decade ago and has made its way to several outposts in California. The very first Texas location will debut on August 31 in Carrollton with four new katsu sandos on the menu.

Marugame

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Kobe beef cheeseburger, Spam and cheese, chicken katsu, and an egg salad sando will be on the new restaurant’s menu, along with char-grilled robata dishes like chicken meatballs, grilled steak, Japanese BBQ pork belly, and a veggie skewer. A new U.S.-made Momo Kawa organic Junmai Gino sake and Japanese beer will also be available on draft.

But what Marugame is best known for are its Sanuki-style udon noodles. They’re a thicker, bouncier style of noodle and can be paired with several kinds of broths and sauces. Guests will be able to see noodle masters at work behind the glass in the order line. Delivery through Uber Eats, Door Dash, and more will also be available.

Plans are already in the works for more locations in the Dallas and Houston area — a Greenville Avenue location set to open in the fall.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
5819 Indian Trail
Indian Trail
FOR SALE

5819 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
5819 Indian Trail
2727 Kirby Drive
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village, TX

$1,798,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11752 Cawdor Way
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X