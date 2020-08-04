Texas-Based FarmHouse Fresh Shares the Current Must-Haves in Their Organic Beauty Empire

Scrambling to scale your young beauty brand after an unexpected Oprah endorsement is certainly a challenge (even when it’s a welcome one), but the founders of FarmHouse Fresh were up for the task, turning their idea for a simple, natural foot scrub in 2005 into an organic beauty empire with fans across the world. But even a celebrity-cosigned company, headquartered in a dreamy hilltop compound in McKinney, Texas, couldn’t have prepped for our current pandemic.

“We had a very scary time, but the amazing thing about working for a small company that’s entrepreneurial in spirit is that we were able to quickly launch some initiatives in light of Covid-19,” co-founder Delia McLinden says. “And thank goodness we had the chance.”

To reach their customers, most of whom had discovered the brand in spas and resorts, the team turned to Facebook and Instagram Live, where they regularly stream tutorials about how to use their most popular and pampering products.

“We’ve sensed a thirst for treating yourself during these times, so our sales for face masks and facial products have shot up just for at-home use,” McLinden adds.

FarmHouse Fresh’s office assembly area in their McKinney, Texas headquarters. (photo by Manny Rodriguez)

A Natural Brand’s Most Soothing Products

In addition to nailing farm-to-vanity skincare that’s high in nutrients, branding may play a role in FarmHouse Fresh’s addictiveness. Products like the Muscadine Moonshine Liquor Infused Body Polish, Turmeric and Banana Tightening Mask, and Kale Water Moisturizer showcase FarmHouse’s epicurean embrace.

And though less people might be getting Blissed Moon Dip-infused treatments at The Ritz or Vivian’s Boutique Spa in Dallas (or even a Heavenly Spa in Dubai), a slew of comforting items have begun gaining popularity for at-home use. Facial products like Guac Star, Radiance Maker, and One Fine Day have been going strong during the pandemic, as well as foot treatments, like the enzyme-rich Honey Heel Glaze.

VIEW ART Swipe

























Next

“It’s like a self-pedicure. Use it at night, put your socks on, and it self exfoliates while you sleep,” FarmHouse Fresh international trainer Natalie Aston says.

Those with the ability to work from home are lucky, but officing out of your kitchen may make it difficult for some to step away from the screen. An increase in blue light might leave some with dry, under-eye circles, or additional puffiness when sleep might be lacking.

“Around 3 p.m., for a little pick-me-up, I’ll take a water bottle I’ve frozen — make sure you drink a little off the top before freezing — and place the bottom around my eye. The rim actually fits perfectly into the upper cavity of the orbital bone,” Aston says. “I’ll put on Guac Star first underneath my eyes and right under the eyebrow — just not the eyelid — and the cold water bottle on top of it makes for a natural depuffer that just feels amazing.”

For Texans looking for a soothing allergy treatment, swap out the cold water bottle for a cotton pad soaked in FarmHouse’s Rosemary Mint Tea bath salt blend. “The rosemary and mint really help open up the sinuses,” Aston adds. “That’s a fun one you can do at home.”

Virtual consultations are available so new clients can find products “perfectly catered and cocktailed” to their skin, but for those simply looking to get their feet wet with FarmHouse Fresh, Aston recommends One Fine Day, a three-in-one treatment (cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing) that has remained one of the brand’s most popular for years.

“It’s giftably gorgeous and smells like a lemon pound cake. It’s the best for a new mom,” Aston says.

The residence-to-office breezeway. Visual Comfort Morris Lanterns; antique pot from White Elephant Antiques; Park Hill Collection cast iron mirror. (photo by Manny Rodriguez)

A Feel-Good Spend

While treating yourself seems to be a priority now, spending money on brands that you can feel good about is always treasured during times of economic uncertainty. A portion of all proceeds from the brand’s made-in-America products is used to rescue and care for neglected or abused animals that have found sanctuary at the FarmHouse Fresh Texas compound.