A Summer of Self-Care — Every New Notable Beauty Spot Opening in Dallas

The beauty world loves Dallas. It’s why a brand like Skin Laundry, the California import mentioned below, is opening two locations at once during the summer of 2023. Or why celebrity facialist Jodi Shays chose Dallas as one of just three cities she’s stationing her Queen Bee brand across the country. We welcome beauty concepts with open arms, from med spas to clean beauty havens. Thankfully, that good hospitality is about to earn us even more…

The Most Notable New Dallas Beauty Spots Opening in the Summer of 2023

Skin Laundry

The California-based brand known for popularizing laser facials doubled down on Dallas with two locations in The Hill and Lakewood Shopping Center (the only other Texas location, a Houston outpost in Montrose, opened earlier this spring).

Lasers, a notoriously pricy skincare treatment, are made far more attainable at Skin Laundry (prices range from $250 to $800 for non-members). Paired with facials and performed by registered nurses or nurse practitioners, the company’s Signature, Fractional, and Ultra Duo lasers target everything from acne scars and pore size to sun spots.

Signature Service: The Signature Laser Facial ($250)

Queen Bee Salon and Spa

In 2004, celebrity facialist and brow artist Jodi Shays opened the first Queen Bee in Culver City, where the British ex-pat earned a cult following for her personalized beauty treatments. This year, Queen Bee opened its first locations outside of California, landing in Seattle this February and in Dallas’ Plaza at Preston Center.

The whimsically decorated salon and spa (with plenty of playful nods to Shays’ Brit beginnings) offers waxing, custom facials, brow shaping, lash lift, or organic spray tans.

Signature Service: Word on the street is that brow shaping is particularly solid at Queen Bee, though we expect the airbrush spray tans, which use organic-based aloe vera DHA, will do quite well in Dallas.

A Second Dallas Location for Pink Pedi

Lucy Dang and Brandon Lyon’s non-toxic polishes and handcrafted sugar scrubs were ahead of the clean beauty curve when Pink Pedi opened in Oak Cliff back in 2017. More Dallas salons may have caught up with the Dazzle Dry of it all, but Pink Pedi’s laid-back vibes are harder to match. Fortunately, a second location is finally opening (hopefully this summer) on Ross Avenue to recreate the magic for East Dallas.

Signature Service: Treat yourself to the non-toxic Heel My Sole pedicure featuring a callus treatment and tea-infused mud mask.

Ever/Body Med Spa

Launched in New York SoHo neighborhood in 2019, Ever/Body was created to offer a more modern, inviting atmosphere (with wonderfully transparent pricing) for non-invasive cosmetic procedures such as Botox, filler, and laser hair removal. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jared Jagdeo, who earned a Masters of Science in Pathobiology with a focus on aging, serves as Ever/Body’s Chief Medical Officer.

After expanding to Chicago and the D.C. area, Ever/Body is opening its first Texas studio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow neighborhood.

Signature Service: Ever/Body specializes in non-invasive, efficacious treatments you can get in an hour or less. Opt for a complimentary consultation and go from there.