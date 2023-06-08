Houston’s Glassell School Keeps It Weird With Outrageous Costumes, Groovy Fun and Lots of Art Love

Holly Josey; Michelle Whitney; Marina Fernandez; Photo by Wilson Parish
Holly Josey, Michelle Whitney, Marina Fernandez at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Glassell School of Art director Paul Coffey, Kathy & John Orton (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Glen Bucher & Olya Zuiak, Leslie & Brad Bucher at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Barbara Koslov, G.G. Hseih, Jorana Roteman, Geoffrey Koslov at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

David & Heidi Gerger at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Christopher Gardner & Gary Tinterow at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Claire & Eric Anyah at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rocking to the sounds of DJ Druw at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Guests on the dance floor at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Barbara LeBlanc, Alicia LeBlanc at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Patrick Palmer, Nora & Bob Ackerley at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

German & Micheline Newall at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Glassell School of Art director Paul Coffey, Mathilde Bowen (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Heidi Gerger, Judy Nyquist, Jereann Chaney, Holland Chaney at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Holland Chaney & Ben Horton at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jacob Stein, Laurence Unger, Ben Hobratsch at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jill Johanson, Tara McNeill at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Judy Nyquist, Sara Darro at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mary & Bernie Arocha at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sharon Graham, Tom Raith at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jane Mooney, Gloria Alford at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jerome Schultz, Linda Walls, JoAnne Morris, Chris Walls at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Amy Purvis, Glen Bucher, Olya Zuiak at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sandy & Reid Smith, Tony & George Mangieri, Sue & Rusty Burnett, Susan & Buddy McClung at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

DJ Druw at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The rooftop after-party at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Florals in psychedelic hues part of the decor at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The popular party tent return at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Artworks on the auction block at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston’s Glassell School Keeps It Weird With Outrageous Costumes, Groovy Fun and Lots of Art Love

A Special Night For the School's New Director

BY // 06.08.23
photography Wilson Parish
Holly Josey, Michelle Whitney, Marina Fernandez at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Glassell School of Art director Paul Coffey, Kathy & John Orton (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Glen Bucher & Olya Zuiak, Leslie & Brad Bucher at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Barbara Koslov, G.G. Hseih, Jorana Roteman, Geoffrey Koslov at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

David & Heidi Gerger at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Christopher Gardner & Gary Tinterow at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Claire & Eric Anyah at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rocking to the sounds of DJ Druw at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Guests on the dance floor at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Barbara LeBlanc, Alicia LeBlanc at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Patrick Palmer, Nora & Bob Ackerley at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

German & Micheline Newall at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Glassell School of Art director Paul Coffey, Mathilde Bowen (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Heidi Gerger, Judy Nyquist, Jereann Chaney, Holland Chaney at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Holland Chaney & Ben Horton at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jacob Stein, Laurence Unger, Ben Hobratsch at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jill Johanson, Tara McNeill at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Judy Nyquist, Sara Darro at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Mary & Bernie Arocha at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sharon Graham, Tom Raith at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jane Mooney, Gloria Alford at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Jerome Schultz, Linda Walls, JoAnne Morris, Chris Walls at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Amy Purvis, Glen Bucher, Olya Zuiak at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Sandy & Reid Smith, Tony & George Mangieri, Sue & Rusty Burnett, Susan & Buddy McClung at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

DJ Druw at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The rooftop after-party at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Florals in psychedelic hues part of the decor at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

The popular party tent return at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Artworks on the auction block at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Glassell School of Art annual benefit and art auction

Where: The Glassell School

PC Moment: With the “Keep Glassell Weird” as the theme, many among the art-minded throng dressed accordingly while acknowledging that the theme was based the Texas capital’s mantra “Keep Austin Weird.” And so there was plenty of groovy or psychedelic dressing (we’re looking at you Heidi Gerger) and fabulously outrageous costumes, taking that lead would be Michelle Whitney.

The party tent, long a signature of this event, had been on ice for several years. But it was back in all its colorful glory thanks to the decor of The Events Company. Think psychedelic themed streamers floating overhead and colorful linens on tables along with neon centerpieces. Florals, primarily Pon Pon ranunculus, were arranged into color assortments that evoked images of tie-dye.

Dancing at the 2023 Glassell Benefit (1); Photo by Wilson Parish
Rocking to the sounds of DJ Druw at the Glassell School of Art ‘weird’ gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

As is tradition with the casual evening, scores of artworks from Glassell faculty and alumni and local artists filled the school foyer in an entertaining silent auction. Works represented a variety of talents including painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry design and more.

This was a special night for the Glassell School director Paul Coffey, who took the post last July meaning that this was his first official Glassell School benefit and art auction.

The buffet dinner was provided by City Kitchen with dance tunes delivered by DJ Druw. Concluding the evening was the move to the Glassell School’s PNC Roof Garden where entertainment featured ukulele musician Ryan Suzuka. Groovy, for certain. And then there were the terrific nighttime skyline views of the city.

PC Seen: Leslie and Brad Bucher, Sue and Rusty Burnett, Olya Zuiak and Glen Bucher, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Jereann Chaney, Sam Gorman, David Gerger, Nora and Bob Ackerley, Claire and Doug Ankenman, Mary and Bernie Arocha, Brad Blume, Carla Knobloch, Micheline and German Newall, Judy Nyquist, Kathy and John Orton, Beverly and Howard Robinson, Betty Moody, and Kerry Inman.

