Houston’s Glassell School Keeps It Weird With Outrageous Costumes, Groovy Fun and Lots of Art Love

Artworks on the auction block at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Florals in psychedelic hues part of the decor at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Guests on the dance floor at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rocking to the sounds of DJ Druw at the Glassell School of Art 'weird' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Glassell School of Art annual benefit and art auction

Where: The Glassell School

PC Moment: With the “Keep Glassell Weird” as the theme, many among the art-minded throng dressed accordingly while acknowledging that the theme was based the Texas capital’s mantra “Keep Austin Weird.” And so there was plenty of groovy or psychedelic dressing (we’re looking at you Heidi Gerger) and fabulously outrageous costumes, taking that lead would be Michelle Whitney.

The party tent, long a signature of this event, had been on ice for several years. But it was back in all its colorful glory thanks to the decor of The Events Company. Think psychedelic themed streamers floating overhead and colorful linens on tables along with neon centerpieces. Florals, primarily Pon Pon ranunculus, were arranged into color assortments that evoked images of tie-dye.

As is tradition with the casual evening, scores of artworks from Glassell faculty and alumni and local artists filled the school foyer in an entertaining silent auction. Works represented a variety of talents including painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry design and more.

This was a special night for the Glassell School director Paul Coffey, who took the post last July meaning that this was his first official Glassell School benefit and art auction.

Discover Swipe













Next

The buffet dinner was provided by City Kitchen with dance tunes delivered by DJ Druw. Concluding the evening was the move to the Glassell School’s PNC Roof Garden where entertainment featured ukulele musician Ryan Suzuka. Groovy, for certain. And then there were the terrific nighttime skyline views of the city.

PC Seen: Leslie and Brad Bucher, Sue and Rusty Burnett, Olya Zuiak and Glen Bucher, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Jereann Chaney, Sam Gorman, David Gerger, Nora and Bob Ackerley, Claire and Doug Ankenman, Mary and Bernie Arocha, Brad Blume, Carla Knobloch, Micheline and German Newall, Judy Nyquist, Kathy and John Orton, Beverly and Howard Robinson, Betty Moody, and Kerry Inman.