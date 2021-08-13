When Skin Pharm, with its slick Instagram and celebrity following, announced their Dallas opening earlier this year, skincare-loving Dallasites were ready. Whether it’s because of Skin Pharm’s own line of medical-grade products (including the popular celeb-loved Youth Serum, Glow Factor, and Clarifying Pads), or unique treatments like gold infusions and Kybella, the airy Turtle Creek clinic opened in June with a bevy of excitement. And while a chemical peel during the Texas summer doesn’t sound like the greatest idea, the clinic has stayed busy.

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of microneedling combined with PRP,” explains Alyssa Henderson, a physician associate at Skin Pharm. Microneedling, which can reduce pigmentation and help with wrinkle lines and acne scars, uses a series of fine needles to puncture the skin and stimulate new collagen. While microneedling on its own is a powerful treatment, Henderson loves to add in the patient’s own platelet-rich plasma (PRP), acquired by doing a quick blood draw, which is then spun in the office centrifuge.

The clinic has also been doing a lot of their gold infusions, which uses a stamping technique to infuse serums, PRP, and even Dysport (a neurotoxin that works similarly to Botox) into the skin for dewy, glowy skin without the downtime that microneedling requires. “You’re runway-ready when you leave,” adds Skin Pharm physician assistant Lauren Zaucha.

The clinic, which does injectables like Botox and Juvederm all year round, has also seen an uptick in lip filler lately. “Masks are off, and people want to show their lips,” Zaucha explains.

Once summer is on its way out and fall and winter are on their way in, Zaucha and Henderson are excited to get back to BBL facials and more intensive peels. “In a chemical peel, we’re peeling off the top layer and leaving you with baby fresh skin, which you can’t get burned,” Zaucha explains. “BBL is a light therapy treatment to target everything from acne to browns to reds to sun damage to red lines. For that, you’ll have to be strictly out of sun two weeks before and after, which is hard in Texas.”

After a few months in Dallas, the Nashville-based brand is finally planning a grand opening in September and hopes to become a trustworthy spot for local beauty lovers (each in-house provider at Skin Pharm is either a nurse practitioner or physician associate). They also want to help dispel the stigma around treatments like dermal filler or Botox.

“Some people don’t want to admit they’ve had something done, or that if they’re going to get something done it makes them feel fake,” Zaucha says. “That’s all not true, and Skin Pharm does a really good job of normalizing it and saying, ‘Hey! It’s totally okay to get Botox, and also, a couple of filler syringes of filler aren’t going to make you look like people with tons of plastic surgery.”