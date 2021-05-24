It’s not easy to make skincare waves in Dallas these days. Over the past few years, our city has been spoiled with specialty beauty boutiques (Credo, Bluemercury, Cos Bar), excellent homegrown aesthetic concepts (House of Preservation, Enlighten, Vitalyc), and even celebrity estheticians like Joanna Czech. And yet, news that Skin Pharm would be expanding to Dallas this summer provided a rare rush to this slightly jaded lifestyle editor.

A female-founded concept out of Nashville, Skin Pharm a unique beauty hybrid. Opened in 2017 by nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin, the company set out to offer both a fun, relaxed approach to the cosmetic dermatology clinic, along with medical-grade products (favorites include the Clarifying Pads and Youth Serum) delivered in pretty packaging. In fact, every inch of Skin Pharm, from their digital presence to their well-appointed clinics in Nashville in Atlanta, is design-minded and aesthetically soothing. And given the location of its Tennessee flagship, the brand quickly garnered a loyal following of celebrities like Maren Morris, Taylor Hill, and Lauren Lane. Skin Pharm has even landed coverage in the virtual pages of Into the Gloss, Glamour, and Byrdie — an impressive feat for such a young company.

Details in the Skin Pharm lobby.

Beyond the brand’s beautifully bottled vitamin C serums, clarifying pads, and mineral sunscreens, Skin Pharm’s treatment menu spans everything from Kybella and microneedling to a gold infusion facial. (If you’re in the dark on that final treatment, actress Katie Stevens from The Bold Type, a top-notch female friendship dramedy, took to the Skin Pharm blog to enlighten us.)

Skin Pharm Dallas is slated to open on June 7 (appointments are now available for booking), bringing its stable of well-vetted providers, Botox, fillers, BBL photofacials, and their full line of medical-grade products, including their signature “Wash Your Face” candles, to 3131 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 600 — perfectly positioned between Uptown and Oak Lawn.