New River Oaks Natural Spa Offers a Clean Beauty Retreat — Estella Cockrell Expands

Buzzwords for all things wellness have inundated our lives as of late. In this coronavirus world of prioritizing self care, a new buzzword is also climbing to the forefront — wellery.

Switch2Pure founder and clean beauty guru Estella Cockrell is doubling down on her palpable passion for holistic wellness by opening a new natural spa and wellery in River Oaks complement her already thriving skincare boutique. The bright space is now a full one-stop shop for balance and transformative healing.

The new destination for clean beauty with holistic wellness services has landed on West Alabama, creating as much buzz as any buzzword can garner among the beauty conscious set. Switch2Pure, which started as a non-toxic beauty e-commerce site before morphing into a brick and mortar pop-up, now boasts an immersive wellness retreat with a unique and important commitment to toxin-free beauty.

The spacious new space designed by architect Jesse Hager of Content Architecture is a mecca for everything devout clean beauty followers and wellness wishers have been searching for.

Cockrell dubs the wellery’s visitors “purists” and many are already devoted to the body treatments and spa services. These include performance-based facial treatments such as radiofrequency, needleless mesotherapy and microcurrent modalities, which are designed to renew the skin and kick your cells into high gear.

The treatment menu includes an array of options for every skin need, including the Notox Face Lift Facial, the O2 and Glow Facial, a CBD Infused Facial, and many more. The Switch2Pure website makes it incredibly easy to get acquainted with each service before booking with a full breakdown of what each treatment will target, pro tips, what to expect, and even drilling down to the exact products that will be used during your service (the products are also available to purchase at Switch2Pure.com or at the store).

For those wanting a quick dose of beauty in a pinch, Swith2Pure’s self-service Glow Bar is an innovative way to get the best of the experience in under 30 minutes for $25. Start with a cleanse, followed by nano-steam, then a light exfoliation based on your skin type, a wet or sheet mask, and finally a touch of moisture for a plumped and perfect feeling after a few moments of self indulgence. The self-service glow bar is also good for group gatherings, with a darling photo booth ready to chronicle your transformation.

In addition to body and facial treatments, this new West Alabama space offers ozone and infrared sauna sessions, all-natural spray tanning, natural waxing, and an extensive wellness program composed of nutrition counseling and supplement planning.

The nutrition counseling is led by the in house wellness director and it’s dedicated to optimizing the immune system through quality nutraceuticals and functional nutrition. Customized vitamin consults provide tailored packages of medical-grade powders, detox supplements and bioavailable vitamins. No matter where you are on the wellness journey, Switch2Pure has crafted programs of all levels starting at hourly consultations and going up to full VIP programs complete with constant coaching and advanced testing, and even group detox programs for the ultimate reset.

The charming wallpaper on the ceiling of the newly constructed facial room appropriately motivates guests with an uplifting stream of words. These include “Do more of what makes you happy” and “never stop learning,” speaking to the company’s message of a commitment to self-love in powerful volumes.

The selection of skincare products on sale at the new space, all curated by Cockrell herself, can take the stress out of purchasing the right skincare for you. Cockrell selectively chose a collection of pure but still effective products to make it simple to take home safe options for every skincare need. Everything available is free of any cancer-causing ingredients, neurotoxins and endocrine disruptors.

Cockrell also recently debuted her very own line of Swith2Pure skincare. Everything from CBD cleansers, plumping spray serums, Retin-A alternative oil for antiaging, to vitamin-rich spray serums and beauty tools like jade rollers are available. The packaging is approachable and totally eco-conscious and the skincare has the same luxury feel as many of the top selling high-end products. But they lack those scary toxins many of the major brands include.

Switch2Pure attempts to eliminate intimidation of too many options or lack of education for clean beauty newcomers.

“We don’t want to trade luxury in the name of natural,” Cockrell says when discussing the bespoke beauty experience she is so passionate about.

The toxin-free pledge that Switch2Pure preaches is making waves in furthering efforts to clean up the beauty industry. Thanks to committed crusaders like Cockrell, the journey to a clean and healthy lifestyle has never been easier. And River Oaks has a new mecca.