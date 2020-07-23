In its fourth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges the worlds of fashion, art and philanthropy. The Ambassadors ― a masterful idea brought to life by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines the spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organization. This year’s Ambassadors possess and unswerving commitment to the community, and are unshakably tethered to fashion, art and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we catch up with Tucker Enthoven, the notable community volunteer who has served a host of Dallas charities, was chosen to act as chair of the 2020 Crystal Charity Ball ― in what turned out to be one of the most unconventional fundraising seasons in history.

The sole purpose of the Crystal Charity Ball ― a nonprofit organization, independent of any national affiliation ― is to aid, support and make contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County. Members of the Crystal Charity Ball have raised more than $149 million for 140-plus beneficiaries.

Why are you passionate about Crystal Charity Ball?

Children are the future, and I believe investing in them brings hope to families and our community. Crystal Charity Ball makes a significant difference in the lives of children in Dallas County.

With social distancing, how are you staying engaged with your friends and community?

I zoom and spend time with friends on my back porch…socially distant, of course! We walk neighborhoods as well.

NorthPark is at the center of both fashion and art. Describe your own fashion and art interests:

NorthPark has been a part of my life since childhood when I loved seeing the pecan reindeer hung from the ceiling outside Neiman Marcus. NorthPark’s continued evolution in its art, exhibitions and retail offerings makes it a place that I always look forward to seeing. You never know what new discovery you will find there!

My current favorite piece of art is by Natasha Bowdoin, hanging above Macy’s second floor entrance. I love the bright colors and cheerful 3-D presentation of flowers and leaves. I never leave NorthPark without visiting this piece because it makes me happy!

What little luxuries, hobbies or rituals are keeping you sane these days?

I am a reader, and I’ve enjoyed escaping into books. One summer favorite was “Lady in Waiting” by Anne Glenconner about her life as a senior British royal. I’m currently loving “The Sword and the Scimitar” by David Ball about Malta in the Middle Ages.

I just spent two weeks hiking near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathered with family from California, Texas and New Jersey. Zooming with my granddaughter makes me smile too.

Describe your ideal day:

Wake up without an alarm, eat a big American breakfast, followed by a several hour hike with family and friends ― where I cool off by swimming in a lake fed by snow melt. Head home for wine and grilled dinner on our back porch, followed by music and raucous competitive card games. This day actually occurred on my birthday this month.

What is Crystal Charity Ball doing in times of COVID 19 to continue its mission and cause?

Children continue to have needs during this time of COVID, and our eight Beneficiaries are working creatively to serve those needs in the areas of health, social services, and education.

Crystal Charity Ball's eight Beneficiaries for 2020 are Ability Connection, Catch Up & Read, Center for Vision Health, Children's

Crystal Charity has several events that take place in the fall, and we currently plan to have them take place as scheduled.

― The Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at NorthPark Center.

― The Crystal Charity Ball is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the Hilton Anatole’s Chantilly Ballroom, beginning at 7pm. The 2020 Ball theme is Majestic Britannia.

Both events have contracts available on the Crystal Charity website. We have a team of experienced and creative event planners in our membership, and we are always thinking up new ways to show our donors appreciation and gratitude. Stay tuned.

Another way to participate is with the commemorative Children’s Book that we publish each year, and donors can purchase a page in this book. New this year, we are including dog and cat photos in a special section of the book. Luxury contribution tickets are also available for purchase from October until the night of the Ball.