10 Great Skincare Solutions That Will Help You Battle Texas’ Wild and Wacky Winters

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench goes on light as a cloud. It is is just one of the skincare products that can help you fight the wild and wacky Texas winters.
winter – Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator plumps skin for a dewy glow.
winter – Cle de Peau’s Fortifying Emulsion is a must-have for winter skin.
winter – Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream reveals stronger skin in just four weeks.
winter – La Mer renewal oil is a multi-tasking miracle.
winter – AVEDA skin serums target specific needs, and are 97 percent naturally derived.
winter – Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream is an Allure Magazine award winner.
winter – Jergens Cloud Creme is light as air, transporting dry skin into silky bliss instantly.
Burt’s Bees Richly Replenishing Body Lotion with Cocoa and Cupuacu butters.
winter – CeraVe Healing Ointment brings relief to dry and cracked skin.
01
10

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench goes on light as a cloud. It is is just one of the skincare products that can help you fight the wild and wacky Texas winters.

02
10

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator plumps skin for a dewy glow.

03
10

Cle de Peau's Fortifying Emulsion is a must-have for winter skin.

04
10

Lancome's Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream reveals stronger skin in just four weeks.

05
10

La Mer renewal oil is a multi-tasking miracle.

06
10

AVEDA skin serums target specific needs, and are 97 percent naturally derived.

07
10

Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream is an Allure Magazine award winner.

08
10

Jergens Cloud Creme is light as air, transporting dry skin into silky bliss instantly.

09
10

10
10

CeraVe Healing Ointment brings relief to dry and cracked skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench goes on light as a cloud. It is is just one of the skincare products that can help you fight the wild and wacky Texas winters.
winter – Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator plumps skin for a dewy glow.
winter – Cle de Peau’s Fortifying Emulsion is a must-have for winter skin.
winter – Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream reveals stronger skin in just four weeks.
winter – La Mer renewal oil is a multi-tasking miracle.
winter – AVEDA skin serums target specific needs, and are 97 percent naturally derived.
winter – Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream is an Allure Magazine award winner.
winter – Jergens Cloud Creme is light as air, transporting dry skin into silky bliss instantly.
Burt’s Bees Richly Replenishing Body Lotion with Cocoa and Cupuacu butters.
winter – CeraVe Healing Ointment brings relief to dry and cracked skin.
Fashion / Beauty

10 Great Skincare Solutions That Will Help You Battle Texas’ Wild and Wacky Winters

Keeping It Hydrated

BY // 01.08.23
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench goes on light as a cloud. It is is just one of the skincare products that can help you fight the wild and wacky Texas winters.
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator plumps skin for a dewy glow.
Cle de Peau's Fortifying Emulsion is a must-have for winter skin.
Lancome's Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream reveals stronger skin in just four weeks.
La Mer renewal oil is a multi-tasking miracle.
AVEDA skin serums target specific needs, and are 97 percent naturally derived.
Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream is an Allure Magazine award winner.
Jergens Cloud Creme is light as air, transporting dry skin into silky bliss instantly.
CeraVe Healing Ointment brings relief to dry and cracked skin.
1
10

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench goes on light as a cloud. It is is just one of the skincare products that can help you fight the wild and wacky Texas winters.

2
10

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator plumps skin for a dewy glow.

3
10

Cle de Peau's Fortifying Emulsion is a must-have for winter skin.

4
10

Lancome's Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream reveals stronger skin in just four weeks.

5
10

La Mer renewal oil is a multi-tasking miracle.

6
10

AVEDA skin serums target specific needs, and are 97 percent naturally derived.

7
10

Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream is an Allure Magazine award winner.

8
10

Jergens Cloud Creme is light as air, transporting dry skin into silky bliss instantly.

9
10

10
10

CeraVe Healing Ointment brings relief to dry and cracked skin.

Living in Texas means getting used to wild temperature shifts. Once in elementary school, I remember getting dropped off for school in short sleeves and coming out to snow beginning to fall with parents lining up to pick up their ill-prepared kids. That can happen in Texas.

Just look at the past several weeks. Temperatures plunged to single digits in North Texas prior to Christmas, only to soar into the seventies and eighties in time for the New Year.

Everyone’s skin pays the price for these wild weather swings. Texas’ unpredictable winter weather makes hydration and skin protection vital. And everyone could use some help.

Here are 10 Skincare Products Built for Texas Winters:

Clinique – Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator

Moisture Surge has long been in my own skincare arsenal, but the trusted cosmetic brand has upped the ante with its 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator that lasts 100 hours. This oil-free, gel-based moisturizer penetrates deep, locking in moisture for an endlessly plump, dewy glow. Plus, it boasts auto replenishing technology that is supposed to help your skin create its own internal water source to continually rehydrate itself.

$27 (30ml)

winter – Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator plumps skin for a dewy glow.
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator plumps skin for a dewy glow.

Cle De Peau Beaute – Protective Fortifying Emulsion

Protective Fortifying Emulsion infuses skin with moisture to protect it from dehydration and UV rays with SPF 22. It creates a great priming base layer which improves the finish and staying power under makeup. It provides illumination from platinum golden silk and adds peony root promoting healthy cell turnover.

$160 (4.2 ounce)

Cle de Peau's Fortifying Emulsion is a must-have for winter skin.
Cle de Peau’s Fortifying Emulsion is a must-have for winter skin.

Lancome – Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream

Advanced Génifique Repairing Night Cream works to restore hydration and plumpness while you sleep, locking in hydration that lasts for 72 hours. This Lancome remedy is formulated with 10 percent Bifidus prebiotic hyaluronic acid and triple ceramide complex. It is designed to repair your skin’s moisture barrier so it can lock in hydration, leaving skin looking healthy with improved radiance.

Night after night, it makes your skin feel stronger and look healthier.

$95 (50 ml)

winter – Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream reveals stronger skin in just four weeks.
Lancome’s Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream reveals stronger skin in just four weeks.

La Mer – The Renewal Oil

One of La Mer’s best-selling treatments is also a multi-tasker that can be applied to face, body, nails and hair. Infused with La Mer’s trademarked Miracle Broth, this is a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, minerals and other sea-sourced nutrients which are fermented for three to four months. Softening fine lines and plumping skin’s collagen, La Mer’s Renewal Oil does some heavy lifting.

$270 (1 ounce)

La Mer renewal oil is a multi-tasking option.
La Mer renewal oil is a multi-tasking option.

AVEDA – Botanical Kinetic Serums

Botanical kinetic serums come in three targeted formulas. These lightweight serums are 97 percent naturally derived. Choose Instant Luminizer serum to gently exfoliate, boost brightness and even skin tone with snow lotus stem cells. Pore Refiner purifies and minimizes the look of pores with sweet clover stem cells, while Intense Hydrator rescues dry skin, instantly hydrating and strengthening skin’s moisture barrier with cactus fruit stem cells.

$54 (30 ml)

winter – AVEDA skin serums target specific needs, and are 97 percent naturally derived.
AVEDA skin serums target specific needs, and are 97 percent naturally derived.

Jergen’s – Cloud Crème Dry Skin Moisturizer

Jergen’s just came out with something new ― a highly hydrating Cloud Crème Dry Skin Moisturizer. The delicate cream glides onto skin with a nourishing hyaluronic complex that immediately absorbs with no sticky residue, leaving skin feeling breathable and hydrated all day. It is supposed to make your skin feels instantly silky and sealed.

$7.50 (13 ounce)

winter – Jergens Cloud Creme is light as air, transporting dry skin into silky bliss instantly.
Jergens Cloud Creme is light as air, transporting dry skin into silky bliss instantly.

Olay – Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream

This award-winning gel cream really delivers with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and amino peptide. The patent-pending formula, comprised of these three key ingredients, dives up to 10 skin layers deep with aims of delivering visibly healthier-looking skin in two weeks.

The full line also includes a gel eye cream and a serum for 24 hour hydration. Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream absorbs quickly with no sticky or tacky feeling.

$29.99 (1.7 ounce)

winter – Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream is an Allure Magazine award winner.
Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream is an Allure Magazine award winner.

Burt’s Bees – Richly Replenishing Cocoa and Cupuacu Butter Body Lotion

This Burt’s Bees cream is rich yet non-greasy. Enriched with softening cocoa and cupuaçu butters this blend will absorb quickly and nourish your skin the whole day through. With 98.8 percent naturally derived ingredients, it quickly puts winter’s itchy skin to bed. This Richly Replenishing Cocoa and Cupuacu Butter Body Lotion is also a rare skincare bargain, bringing a $10 price tag.

$10 (12 ounce)

Burt’s Bees Richly Replenishing Body Lotion with Cocoa and Cupuacu butters.
Burt’s Bees Richly Replenishing Body Lotion with Cocoa and Cupuacu butters is a winter skin care bargain.

 

CeraVe – Healing Ointment

This one is a healing balm for cracked and chaffed skin. It’s heavy duty, but not greasy, formulated with petrolatum, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to provid extra hydration, protection and relief. CeraVe Healing Ointment is free from lanolin and fragrance avoiding the irritation these ingredients can cause.

The lightweight formula is intensely hydrating and features three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid in a moisturizing base.

$20 (12 ounce)

winter – CeraVe Healing Ointment brings relief to dry and cracked skin.
CeraVe Healing Ointment brings relief to dry and cracked skin.

Peter Thomas Roth – Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer

This 30 percent hyaluronic acid complex is light as a cloud ― drawing in water, while its three percent HydraFence helps provide 120 hours of enhanced hydration for dry skin. Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench helps increase the look of your skin’s thickness, firmness and elasticity. All while it combats the drying effects of external dehydrators.

$58 (50 ml)

It is another wacky Texas winter — and your skin needs some help.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
read full series
Texas Capital Bank
Earn a $500 cash bonus with a
Texas Capital Bank premier checking account.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
5631 Lynbrook
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5631 Lynbrook
Houston , TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5631 Lynbrook
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X