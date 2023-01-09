10 Great Skincare Solutions That Will Help You Battle Texas’ Wild and Wacky Winters

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench goes on light as a cloud. It is is just one of the skincare products that can help you fight the wild and wacky Texas winters.

Living in Texas means getting used to wild temperature shifts. Once in elementary school, I remember getting dropped off for school in short sleeves and coming out to snow beginning to fall with parents lining up to pick up their ill-prepared kids. That can happen in Texas.

Just look at the past several weeks. Temperatures plunged to single digits in North Texas prior to Christmas, only to soar into the seventies and eighties in time for the New Year.

Everyone’s skin pays the price for these wild weather swings. Texas’ unpredictable winter weather makes hydration and skin protection vital. And everyone could use some help.

Here are 10 Skincare Products Built for Texas Winters:

Clinique – Moisture Surge 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator

Moisture Surge has long been in my own skincare arsenal, but the trusted cosmetic brand has upped the ante with its 100H Auto Replenishing Hydrator that lasts 100 hours. This oil-free, gel-based moisturizer penetrates deep, locking in moisture for an endlessly plump, dewy glow. Plus, it boasts auto replenishing technology that is supposed to help your skin create its own internal water source to continually rehydrate itself.

$27 (30ml)

Cle De Peau Beaute – Protective Fortifying Emulsion

Protective Fortifying Emulsion infuses skin with moisture to protect it from dehydration and UV rays with SPF 22. It creates a great priming base layer which improves the finish and staying power under makeup. It provides illumination from platinum golden silk and adds peony root promoting healthy cell turnover.

$160 (4.2 ounce)

Lancome – Advanced Genifique Repairing Night Cream

Advanced Génifique Repairing Night Cream works to restore hydration and plumpness while you sleep, locking in hydration that lasts for 72 hours. This Lancome remedy is formulated with 10 percent Bifidus prebiotic hyaluronic acid and triple ceramide complex. It is designed to repair your skin’s moisture barrier so it can lock in hydration, leaving skin looking healthy with improved radiance.

Night after night, it makes your skin feel stronger and look healthier.

$95 (50 ml)

La Mer – The Renewal Oil

One of La Mer’s best-selling treatments is also a multi-tasker that can be applied to face, body, nails and hair. Infused with La Mer’s trademarked Miracle Broth, this is a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, minerals and other sea-sourced nutrients which are fermented for three to four months. Softening fine lines and plumping skin’s collagen, La Mer’s Renewal Oil does some heavy lifting.

$270 (1 ounce)

AVEDA – Botanical Kinetic Serums

Botanical kinetic serums come in three targeted formulas. These lightweight serums are 97 percent naturally derived. Choose Instant Luminizer serum to gently exfoliate, boost brightness and even skin tone with snow lotus stem cells. Pore Refiner purifies and minimizes the look of pores with sweet clover stem cells, while Intense Hydrator rescues dry skin, instantly hydrating and strengthening skin’s moisture barrier with cactus fruit stem cells.

$54 (30 ml)

Jergen’s – Cloud Crème Dry Skin Moisturizer

Jergen’s just came out with something new ― a highly hydrating Cloud Crème Dry Skin Moisturizer. The delicate cream glides onto skin with a nourishing hyaluronic complex that immediately absorbs with no sticky residue, leaving skin feeling breathable and hydrated all day. It is supposed to make your skin feels instantly silky and sealed.

$7.50 (13 ounce)

Olay – Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream

This award-winning gel cream really delivers with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and amino peptide. The patent-pending formula, comprised of these three key ingredients, dives up to 10 skin layers deep with aims of delivering visibly healthier-looking skin in two weeks.

The full line also includes a gel eye cream and a serum for 24 hour hydration. Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream absorbs quickly with no sticky or tacky feeling.

$29.99 (1.7 ounce)

Burt’s Bees – Richly Replenishing Cocoa and Cupuacu Butter Body Lotion

This Burt’s Bees cream is rich yet non-greasy. Enriched with softening cocoa and cupuaçu butters this blend will absorb quickly and nourish your skin the whole day through. With 98.8 percent naturally derived ingredients, it quickly puts winter’s itchy skin to bed. This Richly Replenishing Cocoa and Cupuacu Butter Body Lotion is also a rare skincare bargain, bringing a $10 price tag.

$10 (12 ounce)

CeraVe – Healing Ointment

This one is a healing balm for cracked and chaffed skin. It’s heavy duty, but not greasy, formulated with petrolatum, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to provid extra hydration, protection and relief. CeraVe Healing Ointment is free from lanolin and fragrance avoiding the irritation these ingredients can cause.

The lightweight formula is intensely hydrating and features three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid in a moisturizing base.

$20 (12 ounce)

Peter Thomas Roth – Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer

This 30 percent hyaluronic acid complex is light as a cloud ― drawing in water, while its three percent HydraFence helps provide 120 hours of enhanced hydration for dry skin. Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench helps increase the look of your skin’s thickness, firmness and elasticity. All while it combats the drying effects of external dehydrators.

$58 (50 ml)

It is another wacky Texas winter — and your skin needs some help.