How to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Dallas — 2022 Is the Year of The Tiger

This year, Lunar New Year starts on February 1. The celebration marks the beginning of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles. Mostly celebrated in East Asia, the New Year is a time for feasting and honoring ancestors and wandering souls. Each year in the Chinese calendar is symbolized by one of twelve zodiac animals. 2022 is the year of the water tiger.

Here are some ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Dallas.

Asia Times Square’s 15th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

This Asian market in Grand Prairie is hosting celebrations on two weekends this month: January 21 through 23 and January 28 through 30. Both events will include live performances and local food vendors. On February 5 through 6, you can return just for the firework display and lion dance.

Dine in at Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen on January 30 for a chance to receive a lucky envelope. (Photo by Thanin Viriyaki)

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Head to Lower Greenville’s Ngon for a three-day celebration on January 28 through 30. There will be two special Tet dishes on the menu, a Ha Noi noodle dish (Bun Thang), and two pan-fried sticky rice cake options (Banh Chung Chien). On Sunday, come in to enjoy a lion dance performance at 3:30 pm and lucky envelopes randomly distributed throughout the day.

Visit South Walton Swipe





























Next

The Exchange Hall’s Lunar New Year celebration will include specialties from Monkey King Noodle. (Courtesy)

The Exchange Hall’s 2022 Lunar New Year Celebration

On February 5 from noon to 5 pm, downtown Dallas’ The Exchange Hall is hosting a celebration for the year of the Tiger. The afternoon will include Monkey King noodle specialties, Lunar New Year-inspired craft cocktails, a performance by the Rising Phoenix Lion Dance Association, and more.

Celebrate Lunar New Year with a demo and dine experience at Central Market. (Courtesy)

Demo & Dine: Celebrate Chinese New Year at Central Market

Learn how to cook a festive, Lunar New Year meal on February 1 (6:30 pm) at Central Market Dallas Lovers Lane. For $45 per person, you’ll learn about the dishes, techniques, and symbolism of different ingredients during the two-hour class. The menu includes dumplings, lo mein, braised whole fish, and a citrus almond float. For ages 18 and up only, those of drinking age will only be able to partake in a glass of wine paired with the meal.