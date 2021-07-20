As anyone who once made that momentous trip to Claire’s knows, ear piercing is a rite of passage. But recently, the forever trend has amplified beyond a simple stud. Now it’s all about the designed ear, with multiple piercings, hoops, cuffs, and diamond earrings arranged just so. Alysa Teichman — who brings a notable retail jewelry pedigree (her parents, Joanne and Charles Teichman, have owned Ylang 23 for 35-plus years) — is tapping into the global obsession with Wildlike, a new concept that puts an artistic spin on the piercing parlor.

The striking space, situated in The Shops of Highland Park, was dreamed up by Swoon the Studio and constructed by B. Russo Designs. Think of it as a personal salon gallery filled with tiny works of art. Wildlike offers luxe, pierce-specific jewelry brands (Maria Tash, Pamela Love, BVLA, and Kismet by Milka) in addition to its own eponymous line. Plan your future piercings at the styling bar, then relax in the lushly furnished lounge before drawing the curtain of one of Wildlike’s piercing rooms. It’s a vision fully realized — both in-studio and in the gold-and-diamond studs artfully arranged across your lobes.

Teichman, who continues to serve as the vice president of business development for Ylang 23, was inspired to create the spin-off concept after hosting piercing parties and events at the Preston Center store for the past five years. “It is such an exciting space — it transcends any kind of demographic. It’s not just women, it’s not just people of a certain age. It’s not just super edgy people,” Teichman told WWD earlier this summer about the inspiration for creating Wildlike.

The plan is to bring her piercing salon concept, which embraces the same expert designer jewelry curation Ylang 23 has long been known for, to cities across the U.S. But for now, you can visit the jewel-tone destination along Oak Lawn Avenue to say you were a part of the Wildlike movement from the start.