A meeting room designed by Swoon, the Studio makes guests feel as if they’re floating in the clouds with custom artwork that plays off the incredible views. “Hotel carpet tends to be either prosaic and boring or garish and over the top,” says Joslyn Taylor, partner and designer at Swoon. “We wanted to create something fun and cheeky that felt really specific to the hotel. "We came up with the idea of a Texas cliché carpet that we designed in the studio. We included subtle illustrations of common Dallas stereotypes hidden throughout a Joan Miró-inspired pattern. Look closely, and you’ll find oil derricks, money, cowboy hats, and cans of hairspray, among other surprises.”