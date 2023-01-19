Why The Bell Tower on 34th Is One of The Most Sought-After Wedding and Event Venues in Texas

Imagine yourself arriving at the gates of The Bell Tower on 34th, feeling like royalty as you reach the grand entrance. You take a moment to soak in the majestic view – from the intricate wrought iron details to the operating bells in the famous tower. As you step inside, you are greeted by a warm and welcoming staff who will cater to your every need during your event.

This luxurious venue is perfect for any special occasion – whether it be an intimate gathering with friends or colleagues or a larger event such as a wedding or birthday party. No matter what kind of celebration you have in mind, The Bell Tower on 34th has all the amenities needed for a memorable experience that your guests won’t soon forget. With its convenient location near Houston’s best attractions and neighborhood restaurants, you can explore the city before or after your special event.

Treat yourself and your guests to a truly unforgettable experience at The Bell Tower on 34th – where luxury meets old-world charm. From the grand ballrooms and private meeting rooms to the full-service catering options available – you’ll feel like a celebrity with all of the lavish amenities this venue has to offer. Enjoy every moment of your visit and make lasting memories in an exquisite setting that will remain timeless forever.

The Legendary Contessa Ballroom

The legendary Contessa Ballroom is renowned for its awe-inspiring brick ceiling. With intricate details and curves leading up to an ornate chandelier, it’s no wonder this room has become famous amongst the affluent. Every night is a sight to behold as you look up at the impressive structure with admiration. From weddings and receptions to galas and other high-society events, the legendary brick ceiling of the Contessa Ballroom adds a touch of extravagance to any occasion. It truly encapsulates the lifestyles of the well-heeled.

The Carillon Ballroom

The splendor and magnificence of the marble staircase in the Carillon is not to be overstated. The carefully crafted marbled steps, adorned with intricate wrought iron designs that curve gracefully make for an unforgettable grand entrance – one worthy of any event attended by the rich and famous. Whether it’s grand balls, lavish parties, or exclusive galas, this staircase will ensure your guests feel like royalty from their first step into the ballroom. Its sheer beauty is enough to take any guest’s breath away. With its grandeur and magnificence, there is no doubt that this marble staircase creates the perfect setting for any high-end event. It truly must be seen to be believed.

The Waterwall

Day or night, the 30-foot tall Waterwall at Bell Tower on 34th is a spectacle to behold. As the cascading water tumbles gently down its face, guests can’t help but be enraptured by its beauty. Bringing life to an otherwise average cocktail hour, the Waterwall gives off an aura of grandeur with its multiple speeds and optional colors that create mesmerizing patterns. It’s no wonder this grand feature has become a beloved event space in Houston.

Whether it’s for special occasions or just everyday meetings or events, there is something mesmerizing about the 30-foot tall Waterwall at Bell Tower on 34th that keeps people coming back for more.

The Candela Ballroom

The Candela Ballroom is a stunning venue for any type of gathering, but it shines especially as a wedding reception space. Its 75-foot-long aisle evokes grandeur and luxury while guests make their way to the domed ceiling that towers above them. Natural light floods in from the giant windows all around the room, creating an atmosphere of warmth and radiance. The 16-foot tall mahogany doors add an extra touch of elegance, perfect for making a grand entrance on your special day. As if this weren’t enough, there is also a beautiful long revealing staircase leading up to another level of suites which provides both convenience and beauty to the whole occasion. Truly, no other location can compare. The Candela Ballroom is a perfect place to host any special event, but its timeless beauty and grandeur make it especially suitable for weddings. Your guests will be in awe of the space and the memories created here will last a lifetime.

Additionally, The Candela Ballroom is very versatile and can accommodate many different types of events. With its state-of-the-art audio/visual system, lighting options, and large dance floor, it is an ideal location to host birthday parties, corporate events, galas, or concerts. Additionally, its professional staff is on hand to make sure all your needs are met so that you can focus completely on enjoying your event. No matter what type of celebration you’re looking to host, you can be confident that the Candela Ballroom will exceed your expectations.

So if you’re looking for a place to make your special day even more spectacular and unforgettable, look no further. From its grand aisle and domed ceiling to its beautiful staircase and mahogany doors, the Candela Ballroom is sure to provide you with an absolutely stunning setting for your once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

The Chandelier Ballroom

The Chandelier Ballroom is truly a sight to behold. The breathtaking spiral staircase, giant wrought iron chandelier, and majestic stone flooring provide a feeling of grandeur that few other spaces can emulate. As you enter the ballroom, your gaze is immediately drawn toward the large fireplace mantle which serves as the focal point of the room. Above it, skylights bring in natural light, illuminating every corner of this magnificent venue. Whether celebrating an intimate gathering or a grand event, the Chandelier Ballroom always delivers an opulent setting that will leave guests in awe. Offering timeless elegance and charm, this luxurious ballroom is sure to turn any special occasion into an unforgettable experience. This Houston landmark has become one of the most sought-after venues in Texas.

The Bell Tower on 34th is a breathtaking event space that offers something special for any occasion. Whether celebrating a wedding or hosting an important corporate event, the venue guarantees to make your occasion truly extraordinary.

So if you’re looking for a place that offers unparalleled beauty and grandeur, look no further than The Bell Tower on 34th. Its stunning features are sure to make your special day even more remarkable and unforgettable. Make your next event truly magical with this incredible Houston landmark.