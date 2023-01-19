Society / Profiles

With a Little Help from NorthPark, Carla Thompson is Making Great Classical Music Accessible in Dallas

Inside Her Work With The Cliburn

BY // 01.19.23
Carla Thompson the cliburn

Carla Thompson is wearing Akris at Neiman Marcus and Eiseman Jewels.

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art, and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them. Today’s ambassador: Carla Thompson, who dedicates her focus to The Cliburn

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. From a not-to-miss fashion show to inspiring holiday magic and hope, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there all year long, and ignite significant impact. 

Kicking off the 2023 lineup on the NorthPark Ambassador list, we showcase Carla Thompson and her passion for the mission of The Cliburn. The organization focuses on advancing classical piano music throughout the world by way of international competitions, education programs, and concert series. All of which embody an enduring commitment to artistic excellence and the discovery of young artists. 

With Thompson leading the charge as an Ambassador this year,  she is helping bring a free concert series to NorthPark Center, providing access to some of the world’s most talented musicians. And Thompson shared with PaperCity the announcement of the organization Junior Competition taking place in Dallas in June — tickets go on sale this month.

The Cliburn’s newest major program is the ‘Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival,’ and the third edition will take place this coming June, at SMU and the Meyerson Symphony Center,” Thompson says. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the best 13- to 17-year-old pianists from around the world to Dallas.”

Van Cliburn International Piano Competition – Semi-final and final rounds held at Bass Performance Hall
Van Cliburn International Piano Competition’s semifinal and final rounds are held at Bass Performance Hall.

Why did you choose your featured charity/non-profit organization? 

Shop Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023

The Cliburn has been dear to me since I was a teenager. My family hosted a competitor when I was in high school, and I was immediately hooked. I’ve supported The Cliburn and have been a very active volunteer with it for the majority of my life.

 

Tell us about a specific memory from time spent working with or for the non-profit of your choice.

In 2011, my husband and I traveled to Moscow as representatives of the Cliburn to attend the International Tchaikovsky Competition, where Van Cliburn was serving as the honorary chairman. We encountered a chatty cab driver who told us all about Van being in town, how famous he was, and that everyone was on the lookout for him. We didn’t dare tell him we had had dinner with him the previous night.

 

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community? 

My mother was a wonderful volunteer and set an example for me, and the Junior League of Fort Worth gave me insight into the Fort Worth community and a large pool of volunteers to be a part of. The Cliburn was a recipient of the League’s project funds, and my first volunteer job was calligraphing names on the Competition certificates. 

 

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Can you describe your own personal art and fashion interests?

I love art—particularly modern art—and I’m an avid shopper.

 

What do you do to unwind? 

Pickleball!

 

Fondest memory spent at NorthPark Center? 

Christmas holiday events and fabulous Christmas decorations for all walks of life to enjoy.

   

Words of advice you would give to your younger self?  

Don’t be afraid to commit yourself or your time to volunteer opportunities.  You’ll learn something new each time and grow because of that commitment. 

 

As it is nearing the beginning of 2023, what’s on the horizon as you look forward to this coming year? 

2022 was an incredible year for The Cliburn. The webcast of the Competition reached unprecedented numbers around the globe, with 30 million views across 177 countries, and massively increased its social media followers. In the coming year, we’re looking forward to bringing the eyes of the world—and all of these new members of the Cliburn Family—to Dallas for the Junior Competition.

Featured Events
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Curated Collection

Swipe
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman
10573 Inwood Road
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X