Bering’s Spotlights Waterford Crystal in a Special Whiskey Tasting and Crystal Signing Event in Houston

She said Yes! Now give her the perfect Waterford ring holder from Bering's.

At the heart of many Texans’ bridal registries is Bering’s, the 82-year-old Houston retail institution that sells everything from hardware to olive oil. Within that expansive and diverse inventory is the iconic Waterford Crystal. Waterford adorns many tabletops and China cabinets across the world and sets the gold standard when it comes to crystal.

Waterford Crystal was established in 1783 in the heart of Waterford, Ireland by brothers George and William Penrose. Nearly 240 years later, Waterford is still considered to be the best, most luxurious crystal on the market. The crystal can be found in barware and tabletop items, as well as some very recognizable items, such as the PGA Tour of America Trophy, the People’s Choice Award and the panels of the Waterford Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball.

Luckily for Houstonians, Bering’s is a longstanding seller of the coveted crystal. Waterford barware (such as champagne flutes and wine glasses) are some of the store’s top bridal registry items and can be found on nearly every Bering’s wedding registry, with Lismore Essence as the top selling pattern.

“Bering’s is honored to sell Waterford and continue the longstanding relationship between our two companies,” Augie Bering says. “Waterford is consistently one of our most requested brands and it has been a staple on Houstonians’ wedding registries for decades.

“We’re confident it will continue to be one of our best selling items for many decades to come.”

For those looking to gift Waterford, Bering’s recommends considering the Lismore Ring Holder or the Happy Celebrations Toasting Flutes when it comes to the bride-to-be. For other special occasions, you can’t go wrong with the Lismore photo frame to honor some of life’s most exciting memories or the Lismore Square Decanter for the whiskey aficionado in your life.

Speaking of whiskey, Bering’s is hosting a Waterford Master Craft Signing (and Tasting) Event with the company’s most skilled craftsman coming in directly from Waterford, Ireland. That would be Tom Brennan, Waterford Crystal spokesperson and master artisan. Brennan will be joined by Rachael Soto of Maker’s Mark at this special Bering’s in-store event. Soto will be serving up four different expressions from the storied spirit for customers to sip in Waterford glasses.

A native of Waterford, Brennan followed in his father’s footsteps to join the more than 200-year-old company, beginning his journey with the brand as an apprentice in 1986, where he mastered the art of crystal glass blowing. Today, Brennan is a spokesperson, master artisan and brand ambassador.

On Friday, October 21 from 11 am to 3 pm at Bering’s Westheimer store and on Saturday, October 22 from 11 am to 3 pm at Bering’s Bissonnet store, you can join Brennan in tasting a variety of whiskey out of Waterford Whiskey Glasses. During the tasting, customers will have the opportunity to participate in a very special signing event where Brennan will sign each Waterford piece, creating a one-of-a-kind keepsake, or special gift for a very lucky recipient.

“Bering’s and Waterford have a very special relationship that spans a long history,” says Michelle Westcott-Richards, public relations & partnerships at Waterford Global. “Through our relationship with Bering’s, we have been able to expand our Texan footprint and add a touch of crystal to many tables.

“We’re thrilled to host this event with one of Houston’s top shops, and we look forward to sharing in this special tasting and signing with Houstonians.”

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, have an extensive Waterford collection or are just a Waterford devotee, this is one fall event you don’t want to miss at Bering’s.

For more information on everything you can get at Bering’s, check out its newly redesigned website. Shop in person at either of Bering’s Houston stores located at 6102 Westheimer and 3900 Bissonnet.