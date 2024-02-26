The Best Concerts Coming to The Woodlands — Spring and Summer Live Music Shows You Need to Have On Your Calendar

It's always a night to remember at The Pavilion. Image: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is one of the best concert venues anywhere.

The Woodlands boasts a live music scene that some of the larger cities in the world would love to have. The world renowned amphitheater Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion draws big names, but there are plenty of other great places that music lovers can go to embrace live music all over The Woodlands area too.

Which shows should be looking forward to? These are The Best Concerts Headed to The Woodlands this spring and summer:

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

A night at The Pavilion is a memorable experience. The venue has a 16,000-person capacity, but a concert here can often still feel like a cozy gathering of friends. You can enjoy music from chart-topping sensations inside the tent or outside on lawn chairs under the night sky.

This year is shaping up to be the biggest one yet for Cynthia Woods with more shows still to be added to the program. Here are a few unforgettable nights to mark on your calendar:

Hozier, May 2

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier will take to the stage to perform songs from his new album Unreal Unearth as well as some of his biggest hits, including ‘Take Me To Church” and a few songs celebrating his heritage in Irish Gaelic. Hozier’s supporting act for the evening is Canadian singer Allison Russell.

Kenny Chesney & Megan Moroney, May 9

A firm favorite at Cynthia Woods, Kenny Chesney is returning to a venue which he has described as having a special place in his heart. Chesney is known for his high-energy performances and the Sun Goes Down Tour 2024 is a culmination of his musical highlights.

One of the biggest country stars right now Megan Moroney is joining Chesney. Get there early to enjoy all the music.

Dave Matthews Band, May 31

Since their first tour in 1991, DMB have delighted crowds every year on summer tours of North America. This marks Dave Matthews Band’s 32nd summer tour and they are sounding better than ever. Enjoy a variety of songs from their early days as well as the new hits from their 2023 album Walk Around The Moon at this concert in The Woodlands.

Noah Kahan, June 13

Noah Kahan is making his debut at The Pavilion. A nominee for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards, Kahan’s first three albums are full of great songs, including “Hurt Somebody” and “Dial Drunk.” A singer-songwriter from Vermont, Kahan’s show is likely to be one of the season’s hottest tickets.

Alanis Morissette, June 16

Whether you’ve loved Alanis since the 1990s or you’re enjoying her latest work, this concert promises to be a fun night out. The Triple Moon Tour features Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade too.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago, August 24

The legendary combination of Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago will bring the party to The Woodlands this August as part of their Heart & Soul Tour 2024. Both bands have iconic back catalogues, and this will be an unforgettable night that promises plenty of dancing.

Dosey Doe’s Big Barn

The 165-year old barn has a fascinating history and it is a unique spot to catch live music. There is lots to look forward to on the lineup this year. From jazz to country, electronic to classical, Dosey Doe’s Big Barn has exciting shows from a selection of genres all year round.

There is also a regular program of live music at their other venture Dosey Doe’s Breakfast BBQ and Whiskey Bar, which happens to be a great spot for breakfast, or cocktails in the secret speakeasy.

Free Live Music Shows in The Woodlands

Waterway Nights

Saturday nights, Waterway Square, March 16 through April 6

The Waterway Nights – Spring Series welcomes local musicians to showcase their talents in a variety of genres. Bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, coolers and picnics. Dogs are welcome to come along and enjoy the music too. This summer, there are lot of fun acts on the lineup, including blues music from Steve Krase.

Rock the Row

Thursday nights from 7 pm to 9pm at Hughes Landing, March 21 and 28, April 4

Local and regional bands gather to play great music overlooking Lake Woodlands. Following dinner on Restaurant Row, head down to catch the show. Or you can find a seat at one of the restaurant’s patios and listen from there. Artists such as Nick and The Hits, Oliver Penn Band and The Fab 5 (classic rock/pop tribute) are on the lineup this spring and are excited to share their music with you.

Concert In The Park

Sunday nights from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Northshore Park

At Northshore Park, Sunday evening concerts take place every week, featuring a plethora of talented local musicians. The Sunday night shows continue during the summer at this family-friendly park. Keep an eye on The Woodlands Township website for more information on the Spring and Summer Series.

More Live Music In The Woodlands

Many restaurants and bars in The Woodlands host regular live music, so there’s never a dull moment. Discover more live music at these spots:

Back Table — In addition to its food and cocktail menus, this restaurant hosts live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Goose’s Acre — The Irish Pub has a great events program with live DJs and acoustic sets.

Como Social Club — The poolside terrace and bar hosts live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Cellar Twenty Four — This is a great spot to hang, drink wine and listen to live music on Friday nights.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar — There is live music throughout the week at Fielding’s. Don’t miss the Sunday Brunch with live music from Justin LeBlanc.

What concerts in The Woodlands are you looking forward this year?