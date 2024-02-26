Nuri Steakhouse Will Finally Debut in Uptown This Spring — And More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

A new steakhouse from the owners of JOA Korean BBQ debuts in Uptown this spring.

The owner of JOA Korean BBQ (formerly Nuri Grill) is finally debuting Nuri Steakhouse in Uptown this spring. Announced in 2022, the elevated “East meets West” steakhouse has been a long time coming for restaurant veteran Wan Kim. “Our mission is to inspire people to embrace different cultures of the world. This steakhouse project has been a passion of mine for many years. I am thrilled to see it finally coming to life and look forward to bringing it to Dallas diners,” he says in a release.

The space was designed by AvroKO and features “an inviting main dining room and lounge area along with a large curved bar with an impressive wine cellar encasing the space.” Crafted by Michelin-recognized chef Minji Kim, the menu will include prime cuts of meat, seafood, and poultry, along with a wine and cocktail program.

A favorite Dallas-area bakery will open a location at Half Price Books’ flagship store.

After long-time tenant Black Forest Coffee closed inside of the Half Price Books flagship store in 2023, it was up in the air as to what would replace it. According to the Dallas Morning News, one of the best bakeries in the city is moving in this spring. Richardson-based La Casita Bakeshop will open a new coffee shop/restaurant/tiki bar in the space. The DMN notes that the La Casita sign is up outside on the building — and this new outpost for the James Beard-nominated bakery will be its first all-day restaurant and its first bar. The dinner menu will also be inspired by the nightly tiki bar theme. Dallas bartender Benj Pocta will be creating the cocktails as well.

Two local spots are expanding to Far North Dallas’ Hillcrest Village.

There’s some exciting news for bagel and Thai food lovers in Dallas. Two favorite spots are expanding to Hillcrest Village in Far North Dallas this spring, according to the Dallas Morning News. Starship Bagel and Ka Thai are moving into the shopping center that currently houses Cane Rosso, Haystack Burgers, and more. The second location of Ka Thai (the first is in Uptown) will take over the former enchilada restaurant, LADA, space — which most recently was Mandarin by Howard Wang’s. Starship is going into a former Blockbuster store. Both are big wins for the neighborhood.