Fort Worth’s 8 Best Wellness Retreats — From Massage Therapy to IV Drips, These Are Our Favorite Places to Relax

Personal wellness oftentimes goes by the wayside as we juggle daily life, kids’ schedules, and work. But taking a moment for yourself can greatly improve your physical and mental well-being. Spas and wellness facilities across Panther City offer endless treatments for tired muscles, physical ailments, and overall health. These are Fort Worth’s 8 Best Wellness Retreats.

Canyon Ranch

The Crescent Hotel’s house wellness center, Canyon Ranch, features an 11,000-square-foot spa with treatment rooms, steam rooms, steam showers, and relaxation areas. They also have a salon, daily fitness classes, and special programming such as health and performance assessments, nutrition planning, and even spiritual guidance. CBD wellness rituals, aromatherapy massages, body scrubs and wraps, scalp treatments, manicures, and pedicures are all part of a very large list of services.

Ash, an Auberge Spa

On Bowie House’s second floor, Ash, and Auberge Spa is the hotel’s spa and fitness center that transports you away from the daily grind. The spa has an infrared sauna, steam room, and relaxation lounge, plus fitness programming for hotel guests and community members. Highlights include a facial with 24-karat gold micromagnets, laser facial treatments, and a couple’s massage, scrub, and facial with champagne and chocolates. Traditional massages, cupping, and other treatments are also available.

Skin Pharm

Technically in Southlake, Skin Pharm gets recognition because of its caring staff, state-of-the-art treatments, and Southern roots. Headquartered in Nashville, Skin Pharm has locations across the south, where nurse practitioners and physician assistants make skin care and facial rejuvenation the focus. Their signature Gold Infusion treatment uses 24-karat microneedles to “stamp” a cocktail of vitamins and antioxidants into your face, leaving you with hydrated, brighter skin. They also do chemical peels, Botox, Dysport, and more. First-time consultations are free, and you’ll get 20 percent off your first treatment.

Restore & Revive

From detox foot soaks and massages to nutrition consultations and pelvic floor physical therapy, Restore & Revive focuses on healing and wellness. Numerous packages are available, depending on what you’re looking for, whether it’s a detox, reset, or traditional wellness. IV therapy, oncology rehab, infrared sauna time, cold plunging, and even oxygen therapy are also options.

Fort Worth Float Company

A different, yet still relaxing, wellness experience is floating inside a sensory deprivation flotation tank. The Fort Worth Float Company specializes in these flotation tanks, allowing guests to take a break from life’s daily overstimulation and stress. Floating helps boost dopamine and endorphins and relieves physical stress while allowing you to slip into a meditative space. The facility has float cabins that give you plenty of room to spread out, and float pods that close you in more. They also offer cold plunges and an infrared sauna. Memberships are available.

SHOP Swipe













Next

The Body Scrubbery

With a tagline of “don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself,” you can expect full zen at a place like The Body Scrubbery, which focuses on massages and scrubs, infrared heat wraps, foot treatments, mud wraps, tub soaks, and facials. The Classic Full Body Scrub Experience gives you a taste of it all, with aromatherapy creams and oils, sound bowls, a heat wrap, a body scrub, and a full-body salt scrub.

Perspire Sauna Studio

At Perspire, the focus is, you guessed it, sweating. Here, sit inside a private infrared sauna to sweat out toxins while improving blood and oxygen flow. Infrared saunas have a cooler temperature than traditional saunas, meaning you can have a longer session with increased benefits. Infrared sauna sessions can also burn calories, improve sleep, reduce inflammation, and boost your immunity.

ThrIVe Drip Spa

Many of us suffer from vitamin deficiency and dehydration, and ThrIVe specializes in IV vitamin therapy with custom drips and boosters to help you feel your best. The facility has 12 signature IV drips, and you’re able to customize your bag with additional boosters. Drips aid with migraines, hangovers, hydration, libido, immunity, metabolism, and more. ThrIVe also does cryotherapy to help with healing, weight loss, fitness, and overall health.