Fashion / Wellness

Inside World Renowned Canyon Ranch’s Unique New Fort Worth Wellness Club — A Much Anticipated Opening Turns Heads

A State of the Art Center That's a Private Club Like No Other

BY // 12.19.23
The first ever in-hotel Canyon Ranch Wellness Club anywhere — at Fort Worth’s first ever Crescent Hotel — is in its soft opening with plans for a more official grand opening in January. For spa devotees, that’s certainly an epic early holiday present.

While all the other Canyon Ranch resorts and clubs are individually tailored standalone retreats, this new Fort Worth club inside a hotel is a new prototype for the well-known health and wellness giant. This Canyon Ranch club will provide more wellness and a-la-carte treatments than other Canyon Ranch retreats too.

Crescent Hotel’s Canyon Ranch Club features a spa and salon, with fitness and performance classes on tap and top-of-the-line equipment onsite. The private club will also enable members to get services from Canyon Ranch’s famous resorts. The Crescent Hotel complex at 850 Van Cliburn Way and Camp Bowie Boulevard, which opened in November, suddenly has a new high-profile draw.

And something of a major coup for Fort Worth.

“We’re incredibly proud to deliver the best of our resort and spa experiences to Fort Worth, where people can practice wellness every day right in their own backyard,” Canyon Ranch CEO Mark Rivers says in a statement.

This Crescent Ranch Wellness Club brings many Fort Worth firsts:

― North Texas’ only Vichy table, a unique multi-sensory experience spa amenity

― An all-new CR Vitality experience geared to promote recovery, increased energy and improved longevity.

― Specialized programming with dozens of services, and expert practitioners onsite in Fort Worth

― A Noraxon Treadmill and Motion Capture system

― VALD ForceDecks, which analyze balance and strength

― A K5 Portable Metabolic Analyzer, a breakthrough in exercise physiology assessment

― HydraFacial treatments

The Canyon Ranch Way

The stated purpose of the Canyon Ranch Wellness Club is to enable its members to “live longer and better.” The idea is to encourage its members to understand, address and adopt wellness practices “in  a fun and lively community that motivates and inspires longterm commitment.”

A Canyon Ranch membership begins with a signature five-part holistic wellness assessment, geared towards putting you on the right path to achieving your personal health goals.

“Our local members, along with guests of our connected Crescent Fort Worth Hotel, will enjoy the gold standard in a healthier life and lifestyle,” Canyon Ranch principal owner John Goff says in a statement.

If this prototype wellness club is as popular as Canyon Ranch executives hope and anticipate, more Canyon Ranch Wellness Clubs could be coming. Canyon Ranch already plans to build a much wider presence in Texas with this Fort Worth club just the first step. A new full Canyon Ranch Resort is slated to open in Austin’s Hill Country in 2025. More future locations are being considered across the Lone Star State as well.

The Canyon Ranch way of life is starting to become a Texas thing.

