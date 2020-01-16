Where to Find the Best Sheet Masks in Dallas

There are plenty of ways to mimic the art of a professional facial treatment at home. Jamie O’Banion’s GloPro (which scored an influential Allure Best of Beauty award) brings microneedling to your vanity every night. Joanna Czech’s two-pronged facial roller offers the same sculpting and lymphatic drainage as one of the celebrity aestheticians sought-after facials.

Of course, you have to actually put in some work with those tools. A Dallas aesthetician once told me that the GloPro is absolutely as effective as it claims — you just have to take the time to do it each night.

And though we should absolutely invest time in ourselves and our skin, it’s nice to have the significantly lazier (and uber Instagrammable) option of a serum-soaked sheet mask. If one of your 2020 resolutions was to give your skin a little extra love, we rounded up some of the best sheet masks in the game (ones that deliver more than just hydrating, goopy goodness), and what North Texas shops keep them stocked.

111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment

111Skin’s Rose Gold Brightening Mask

Price: $135 for five masks

Where to Buy: Neiman Marcus, Forty Five Ten and Joanna Czech’s Victory Park spa

At almost $30 per mask, this 111Skin sheet mask isn’t exactly cheap, but this is the Rolls Royce of face masks. Truly. A lot of sheet masks can be needlessly goopy and nearly impossible to accurately apply (or keep from sliding down your face). This mask adheres to the skin beautifully, ensuring all the good stuff ends up where you actually want it. My skin has never taken to a mask more. A facialist once called it the “Red Carpet” mask, because so many celebrities like to use it before a big event. I believe it.

Buy now.

Hanacure



The Hanacure all-in-one facial starter kit.

Price: $29 per kit

Where to Buy: Neiman Marcus in The Shops at Clearfork

This was intended to be a sheet mask-only roundup, but I just found out that Hanacure is stocked at Neiman Marcus in The Shops at Clearfork, and that’s worth breaking the rules for. If you’re not familiar, or haven’t seen numerous “I Tried This” videos or blog posts, Hanacure is a South Korean import that claims age-defying results. Essentially, a lifting serum is combined with a gelling solution that creates a serious tightening effect. (It’s wild.)

I bought one to try at Violet Grey in Los Angeles once and it was terrifyingly brilliant. Recommend!

Buy now.

Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Mask

Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Mask

Price: $60 for 5 masks

Where to Buy: Neiman Marcus and Aritaum in Plano and Carrollton

This is Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum (practically a K-Beauty icon) in sheet mask form. It’s important.

Buy now.

Mother Made Rich Snail Deep Moisturizing Mask

Price: $13 for five masks

Where to Buy: House of Preservation has been known to stock them, but you can always find them on Amazon (it’s a reputable seller, we checked).

The glory of a sheet mask can be tragically short lived. Your skin might be a glowy triumph the moment the product is removed, only to return to its regular look mere hours later. This mask will give you a dewy complexion for at least 24 hours, and feels like a dream going on.

Buy now.

Orgaid Vitamin C Organic Sheet Mask

Orgaid Vitamin C Organic Sheet Mask

Price: $6 per mask

Where to Buy: Follain and The Greenway Shop

The preservative-free sheet mask is as lovely as its packaging, and uses “Ecoderm” fabric to ensure all its brightening vitamin C and hyaluronic acid can really soak in.

Buy now.

Clé de Peau’s Intensive Brightening Mask

Clé de Peau’s Intensive Brightening Mask

Price: $160 for six masks

Where to Buy: Joanna Czech’s Victory Park spa, Cosbar and Neiman Marcus

Sheet masks should be fun. Clé de Peau’s intensive brightening mask treats sun spots and dullness with ingredients like tranexamic acid and “4MSK,” but it’s also just an extremely enjoyable thing to put on your face.

Buy now.