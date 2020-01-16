Top Houston Lawyer Reveals Near Death Experience as Astros Owner and Wife Honored for Community Impact

Harris County Hospital District Foundation Jubilee of Caring Scott McClelland
Jubilee of Caring chairs Al Walker, Tom Wessel, Marcy Taub, Kitch Taub photo by Daniel Ortiz
John Eddie and Sheridan Williams photo by Daniel Ortiz
Marcy Taub, Jim and Whitney Crane and Kitch Tauib photo by Daniel Ortiz
Swan and Theo Franlklin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Courtney and Christopher Sarofim photo by Daniel Ortiz
Craig and Tatiana Massey photo by Daniel Ortiz
Harris County Hospital District Foundation Jubilee of Caring, Janet Hobby, Lisa Holthouse, Joan Schnitzer (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kelli Blanton and Ginger Balnton photo by Daniel Ortiz
Doug and Reagan Baure photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dr James and Anne Muntz; photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elise Lanier, Sean and Martha Wade photo by Daniel Ortiz
Courtney and Christopher Sarofim photo by Daniel Ortiz
Harris County Hospital District Foundation Jubilee of Caring
Harris County Hospital District Foundation Jubilee of Caring
John Eddie Williams and Dr. Kenneth Mattox photo by Daniel Ortiz
Herman and Aliyya Stude and photo by Daniel Ortiz
Roland Garcia jr, Kristin Garcia Blomquist photo by Daniel Ortiz
Frank and Michelle Hevrdejs photo by Daniel Ortiz
Nancy and Erik Littlejohn photo by Daniel Ortiz
Denis and Susan DeBakey photo by Daniel Ortiz
Alan and Anooshea Taghdisi photo by Daniel Ortiz
Eloise Taussig, Jamie Taussig photo by Daniel Ortiz
Whitney Crane and Courtney Sarofim photo by Daniel Ortiz
Henry Hagendorf and Beth Young, photo by Daniel Ortiz
Lisa Eads photo by Daniel Ortiz
Steven and Cabrina Owsley photo by Daniel Ortiz
Brian and Tanya White photo by Daniel Ortiz
Peter and Elizabeth Cooper photo by Daniel Ortiz
Harris County Hospital District Foundation Jubilee of Caring
Scott & Soraya McClelland among the many Jubilee of Caring dinner guests cutting up with the stethoscopes given to pledge card donors. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Jubilee of Caring chairs Al Walker, Tom Wessel, Marcy Taub Wessel, Kitch Taub (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John Eddie & Sheridan Williams (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chair Marcy Taub Wessel, honorees Jim & Whitney Crane, chair Kitch Taub (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Swan & Theo Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney & Christopher Sarofim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janet Hobby, Lisa Holthouse, Joan Schnitzer (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kelli Blanton, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Doug & Reagan Baure (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elyse Lanier, Sean Wade & Martha Long (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tom & Jessica Roupe (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kim & Dan Moody (Photo by Michelle Watson)

John Eddie Williams, Dr. Kenneth Mattox (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Herman & Aliyya Stude (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roland Garcia, Kristin Garcia Blomquist (Photo

Frank & Michelle Hevrdejs (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nancy & Erik Littlejohn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Denis & Susan DeBakey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alan & Anooshea Taghdisi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eloise & Jamie Taussig (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Whitney Crane, Courtney Sarofim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Henry Hagendorf, Beth Young (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Eads (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Steven & Cabrina Owsley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brian & Tanya White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Peter & Elizabeth Cooper (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa & Jay Houren (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Society / Featured Parties

Top Houston Lawyer Reveals Near Death Experience as Astros Owner and Wife Honored for Community Impact

Jubilee of Caring Keeps it Real

BY // 01.16.20
Scott & Soraya McClelland among the many Jubilee of Caring dinner guests cutting up with the stethoscopes given to pledge card donors. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Jubilee of Caring chairs Al Walker, Tom Wessel, Marcy Taub Wessel, Kitch Taub (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Eddie & Sheridan Williams (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chair Marcy Taub Wessel, honorees Jim & Whitney Crane, chair Kitch Taub (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Swan & Theo Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney & Christopher Sarofim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janet Hobby, Lisa Holthouse, Joan Schnitzer (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kelli Blanton, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Doug & Reagan Baure (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elyse Lanier, Sean Wade & Martha Long (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tom & Jessica Roupe (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kim & Dan Moody (Photo by Michelle Watson)
John Eddie Williams, Dr. Kenneth Mattox (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Herman & Aliyya Stude (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roland Garcia, Kristin Garcia Blomquist (Photo
Frank & Michelle Hevrdejs (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy & Erik Littlejohn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denis & Susan DeBakey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alan & Anooshea Taghdisi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eloise & Jamie Taussig (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitney Crane, Courtney Sarofim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Henry Hagendorf, Beth Young (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa Eads (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steven & Cabrina Owsley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brian & Tanya White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter & Elizabeth Cooper (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lisa & Jay Houren (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Scott & Soraya McClelland among the many Jubilee of Caring dinner guests cutting up with the stethoscopes given to pledge card donors. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Jubilee of Caring chairs Al Walker, Tom Wessel, Marcy Taub Wessel, Kitch Taub (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

John Eddie & Sheridan Williams (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chair Marcy Taub Wessel, honorees Jim & Whitney Crane, chair Kitch Taub (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Swan & Theo Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney & Christopher Sarofim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Craig & Tatiana Massey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janet Hobby, Lisa Holthouse, Joan Schnitzer (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kelli Blanton, Ginger Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Doug & Reagan Baure (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Jim & Anne Muntz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elyse Lanier, Sean Wade & Martha Long (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tom & Jessica Roupe (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kim & Dan Moody (Photo by Michelle Watson)

John Eddie Williams, Dr. Kenneth Mattox (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Herman & Aliyya Stude (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roland Garcia, Kristin Garcia Blomquist (Photo

Frank & Michelle Hevrdejs (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nancy & Erik Littlejohn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Denis & Susan DeBakey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alan & Anooshea Taghdisi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eloise & Jamie Taussig (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Whitney Crane, Courtney Sarofim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Henry Hagendorf, Beth Young (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Eads (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Steven & Cabrina Owsley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brian & Tanya White (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Peter & Elizabeth Cooper (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa & Jay Houren (Photo by Michelle Watson)

For many gathered in the River Oaks Country Club ballroom, the story of tobacco attorney John Eddie Williams‘ life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen and his subsequent recovery at Ben Taub Hospital was news. Even those aware of the decades-old incident were moved by Williams’ brief but powerful recounting and his praise for the hospital.

“That night, they saved my life,” he said.

And for many, that was inspiration enough at the “Jubilee of Caring” evening to pick up a pledge card and fill in the blanks. The fact that the donation earned patrons a medical stethoscope was further incentive, a party favor that caused a hilarious round of guests playing doctor, listening to each other’s heartbeat and to their own.

This special night, celebrating the 28th anniversary of the Harris County Hospital District, of which Ben Taub is epicenter, and benefiting the Harris County Hospital District Foundation (HCHD), reaped a record of more than $875,000. Proceeds are earmarked for the much-needed first floor renovation of the Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital Level I Trauma Center (Ginni and Richard Mithoff Trauma Center).

Applause, applause for chairs Steph and Al Walker, Marcy Taub Wessel and Tom Wessel and Henry J.N. (Kitch) Taub II, who helmed the fundraiser that was short on program and long on impact.

The evening honored Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney with a standing ovation and the Ben Taub Humanitarian Award, presented for their commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community as witnessed through their individual philanthropic work and through the Houston Astros Foundation, the initiative of which has been cemented by the Cranes.

With Lisa Malosky serving as emcee, the program included remarks by Harris County Hospital District Foundation board chair Theo Franklin who noted that the trauma center sees 80,000 cases a year. And in a moment of personal privilege for Williams, he introduced Dr. Kenneth Mattox, Ben Taub chief of staff and surgeon in chief, as a special thanks for his continuing life-saving efforts.

Culinary curiosity of the night: The purple mashed potatoes in such an odd plating that guests were guessing what the mystery veggie was and mostly passing.

PC Seen: Sheridan Williams, Hilda and Greg Curran, Lisa and Ralph Eads, Michelle and Frank Hevrdejs, Lynn Wyatt, Lisa Holthouse, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Janet and Paul Hobby, Algenita Davis, Carol and Mike Linn, Courtney and Christopher Sarofim, Jodie Jiles, Soraya and Scott McClelland, Jessica and Tom Roupe, Laurie Morian, Karol and Paul Barnhart, Cabrina and Steven Owsley, Swan Franklin, and Tatiana and Craig Massey.

