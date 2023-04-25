From Intellishade to Elta, These Are The Best Sunscreens at AYA Medical Spa

It’s common knowledge that sunscreen is a must, but when faced with a plethora of options it’s impossible to decide which is the best type for your skin.

Now is the perfect time to help refresh your skin and prep for warmer weather.

Summer is just around the corner which means beach vacations and long, lazy poolside afternoons. By stocking up on sunscreen now, avoid letting the sun’s harmful rays turn you into a lobster this season. It’s common knowledge that sunscreen is a must, but when faced with a plethora of options it’s impossible to decide which is the best type for your skin. Is physical sunscreen better than chemical? What is SPF? The experts at Dallas’ AYA Medical Spa lay out all the facts and recommend their top sunscreen picks for all skin types and activities.

Physical sunscreens are made of minerals like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These molecules sit on top of the skin and create an actual barrier by scattering harmful rays. Chemical sunscreen absorbs the sun’s rays and converts them to heat, dissipating off the skin. These are usually more lightweight and are less likely to leave a white finish than physical sunscreens.

SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor and refers to protection from UVB rays only. The number indicates how much of the UVB rays the lotion blocks. As the numbers get larger, the percentage of rays blocked increases exponentially. To break it down further: an SPF 15 sunscreen blocks 93-percent of UVB rays, SPF 30 blocks 97-percent, SPF 50 blocks 98-percent, and SPF 100 stops 99-percent of UVB rays. In other words, higher SPF is important but only to a degree.

Physical Sunscreens at AYA Medical Spa

Intellishade Truphysical is a true work horse. This physical sunscreen not only provides broad spectrum protection, but it also boasts over 20 anti-aging ingredients, and is ideal for those with sensitive skin, rosacea, and melasma. Intellishade is the top selling sunscreen at AYA.

Elta MD UV Physical is another great physical sunscreen option for those craving a lightly tinted, water-resistant formula that offers both UVA and UVB protection. This sunscreen is ideal for extra sensitive and post procedure skin.

Looking for a physical sunscreen that has won beauty awards and is a favorite among moms? Try Elta MD UV Pure which glides on wet or dry skin and is water resistant for 80 minutes. This product is a winner for both children and adults.

Chemical Sunscreens at AYA Medical Spa

AYA Medical offers a wide array of chemical sunscreens including Intellishade in Original, Matte, and Clear. The Original formula, which leaves a dewy finish on skin, is a hit with those who experience normal to dry skin. Matte is ideal for normal to oily skin types as it contains pore shrinking technology to help curb oil production. The Clear formula is ideal for all skin types and is a favorite among men.

Try Elta MD UV Clear in either the tinted or non-tinted versions for UVA/UVB protection. This sunscreen has won nine beauty awards and is another favorite for male customers as it is very sheer. The Elta MD UV Clear formula is very gentle and ideal for acne-prone skin or those who experience hyperpigmentation or rosacea.

Elta MD UV Daily is another popular chemical sunscreen option that is available in tinted and non-tinted formulas. This product boasts UVA/UVB protection and is ideal for all skin types. Another bonus? It includes hyaluronic acid to boost moisture retention and diminish fine lines.

Finally, Elta MD UV Sport has UVA/UVB protection and is ideal for all skin types. This sunscreen is a favorite among swimmers, skiers, runners, and golfers for its water-resistant properties. Elta MD UV Sport will not rinse off in water, nor will it drip into eyes during a workout.

Now is the perfect time to help refresh your skin and prep for warmer weather. AYA Medical Spa will host its annual Spring Open House from April 24 through 28 at its 6825 Snider Plaza sanctuary, featuring exclusive beauty specials only available during this time. To kick off the open house on April 23, visiting aesthetician Holly Nelson will provide free Diamond Glow Express treatments for patients who receive a Visia Skin Analysis consultation.