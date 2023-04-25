Houston Night With a Casino Twist Brings In a Whopping $2.5 Million to Help Fight Diabetes

Decor at the JDRF Promise Ball held at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The JDRF Fund a Cure Family, Kina and Fred Lara and their sons at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Don & Sue Sue Aron receive the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) annual Promise Ball

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel

PC Moment: The stories of two families successfully dealing with Type 1 diabetes brought home the importance of the work of JDRF at this Houston gala. It was gala honorees Andrea and Michael Soper and award recipients Sue Sue and Don Aron who shared their experiences. The Sopers have been actively involved with JDRF since their personal experience with Type 1 diabetes. Andrea Soper dealt with a difficult pregnancy after her diagnosis with the disease.

The Arons were honored with the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award. Don Aron, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than 50 years, was an original founder of what was formerly known as JDF (Juvenile Diabetes Foundation). He also was key in establishing the Houston chapter and has served on the International Board of JDF/JDRF, where he has held positions including president and executive officer.

Heading the program that was emceed by Texans TV host Drew Dougherty were JDRF Houston board president William Hagans and gala chairs Suzette and Marshall Lang, who stressed the importance of diabetes research. In fact, the gala program included the dinner menu which included carb counts for each dish, highlighting the vigilance individuals with Type 1 diabetes must have in managing their blood sugars.

Honored as the Fund a Cure Family were Kina and Fred Lara and their children Jake, Sammy and Matthew.

An energized after-party, sponsored by Liskow, kept spirits high with music from Skyrocket! and casino games.

By night’s end, the 700-plus guests and sponsors had helped the gala tally to reach $2.5 million.

PC Seen: Haley and Dave Boehm, Andrea and Rebby Gregg, Shelley and Matt Spector, Abby and Clayton Lusky, Patty and Lindsay Hagans, Alyssa and Kyle Mays, Jessica and Mark Stoner, Amber Steve Primrose, and Brooke and Paul Mora.