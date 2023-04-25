Houston Night With a Casino Twist Brings In a Whopping $2.5 Million to Help Fight Diabetes

Guests Enjoy The Casino
Marshall and Suzette Lang, Andrea and Michael Soper
Sue Sue and Don Aron during the special presentation of the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award
Daniel and Angela Meadows, Mandy McCamy, Melissa and Matthew Morgan
William Hagans, JDRF Houston Board President
The Stanich Family
Andrea and Robby Gregg
Andrea and Michael Soper, 2023 Promise Ball Honorees
Charles Grutzmacher and Akilah Craig
Eric and Jeanie Robbins
Jake and Courtney Caylor, with daughter Laney Grace
Jeff and Dee Blevins
Jonathan Williams, Adam Anthony, Clayton Lusky
Mark and Deanna Rueff, Nelly and Dalton White
Marshall and Suzette Lang, 2023 Promise Ball Chairs
Sue Sue and Don Aron
The Lara Family – Fund a Cure Family
2023 Promise Ball Decor
01
18

Guests enjoying late night casino games at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by CJ Martin)

02
18

Chairs Marshall & Suzette Lang, honorees Andrea & Michael Soper at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Otiz)

03
18

Don & Sue Sue Aron receive the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
18

Daniel & Angela Meadows, Mandy McCamy, Melissa & Matthew Morgan at the JDRF Promise Ball. (Photo by CJ Martin)

05
18

JDRF Houston board president William Hagans at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
18

The Stanich family at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by CJ Martin)

07
18

Andrea & Robby Gregg at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by CJ Martin)

08
18

JDRF Promise Ball honorees Andrea & Michael Soper (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
18

Charles Grutzmacher, Akilah Craig at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
18

Eric & Jeanie Robbins at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
18

Jake & Courtney Caylor with daughter Laney Grace at the JDRF Promise Ball

12
18

Jeff & Dee Blevin as the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
18

Jonathan Williams, Adam Anthony, Clayton Lusky at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
18

Mark & Deanna Rueff, Nelly & Dalton White at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
18

JDRF Promise Ball chairs Marshall & Suzette Lang (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
18

JDRF Promise Ball award recipients Sue Sue and Don Aron (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
18

The JDRF Fund a Cure Family, Kina and Fred Lara and their sons at the JDRF Promise Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
18

Decor at the JDRF Promise Ball held at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Night With a Casino Twist Brings In a Whopping $2.5 Million to Help Fight Diabetes

This JDRF Ball Will Keep Plenty Of Promises

BY // 04.25.23
What: The JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) annual Promise Ball

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel

PC Moment: The stories of two families successfully dealing with Type 1 diabetes brought home the importance of the work of JDRF at this Houston gala. It was gala honorees Andrea and Michael Soper and award recipients Sue Sue and Don Aron who shared their experiences. The Sopers have been actively involved with JDRF since their personal experience with Type 1 diabetes. Andrea Soper dealt with a difficult pregnancy after her diagnosis with the disease.

The Arons were honored with the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award. Don Aron, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than 50 years, was an original founder of what was formerly known as JDF (Juvenile Diabetes Foundation). He also was key in establishing the Houston chapter and has served on the International Board of JDF/JDRF, where he has held positions including president and executive officer.

Heading the program that was emceed by Texans TV host Drew Dougherty were JDRF Houston board president William Hagans and gala chairs Suzette and Marshall Lang, who stressed the importance of diabetes research. In fact, the gala program included the dinner menu which included carb counts for each dish, highlighting the vigilance individuals with Type 1 diabetes must have in managing their blood sugars.

JDRF Guests enjoy casino games (Photo Credit_ CJ Martin)
Casino games provide late-night entertainment for guests attending the JDRF Promise Ball held at the Hilton Americas-Houston (Photo by CJ Martin)

Honored as the Fund a Cure Family were Kina and Fred Lara and their children Jake, Sammy and Matthew.

An energized after-party, sponsored by Liskow, kept spirits high with music from Skyrocket! and casino games.

By night’s end, the 700-plus guests and sponsors had helped the gala tally to reach $2.5 million.

PC Seen: Haley and Dave Boehm, Andrea and Rebby Gregg, Shelley and Matt Spector, Abby and Clayton Lusky, Patty and Lindsay Hagans, Alyssa and Kyle Mays, Jessica and Mark Stoner, Amber Steve Primrose, and Brooke and Paul Mora.

