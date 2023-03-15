Bowtique The Woodlands store
One of Bowtique's line of jewelry is Chan Luu.
Yes, Bowtique gives a nod to Texas with some serious sparkly Rodeo looks.
01
10

Bowtique in The Woodlands is all about unique European fashions.

02
10

One of Bowtique's line of jewelry is Chan Luu.

03
10

Yes, Bowtique gives a nod to Texas with some serious sparkly Rodeo looks.

04
10

05
10

06
10

07
10

08
10

09
10

10
10

Bowtique The Woodlands store
One of Bowtique's line of jewelry is Chan Luu.
Yes, Bowtique gives a nod to Texas with some serious sparkly Rodeo looks.
Fashion / Shopping

European Fashion Maven Falls For The Woodlands, Creating a Unique New Store — Inside Bowtique

A Feminine Place That Doesn't Do Cookie Cutter or Repeats

BY // 03.15.23
Bowtique in The Woodlands is all about unique European fashions.
One of Bowtique's line of jewelry is Chan Luu.
Yes, Bowtique gives a nod to Texas with some serious sparkly Rodeo looks.
The interior is spacious and comfortable, with excellent lighting showcasing the clothing.
Cashmere and jeans are two popular sellers.
Hot pink and green are two popular colors for Texas women.
Scarves, jewelry and small accessories are on display
The store has an open, airy feel with lots of natural light.
Brighter colors are popular in Texas.
Pink and orange are popular in sweaters and shoes.
1
10

Bowtique in The Woodlands is all about unique European fashions.

2
10

One of Bowtique's line of jewelry is Chan Luu.

3
10

Yes, Bowtique gives a nod to Texas with some serious sparkly Rodeo looks.

4
10

5
10

6
10

7
10

8
10

9
10

10
10

Building off her childhood sense of fashion born from adding ruffles or altering a hemline on her drab brown Russian school uniform, Bowtique owner Sabina Kupillas brings a real European sense of style to her newly moved Woodlands store.

Kupillas was raised in Russia, spent nine years in Israel, and then came to the United States and lived in New York City and Portland, Oregon. She brought her store to The Woodlands in 2022, originally in the Market Street shopping land and now in Hughes Landing.

Kupillas immediately felt at home in Texas, and appreciated the way women here dress.

“Women here are very feminine,”  Kupillas tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “They wear more colors — pink and light blue. Women want to look feminine. It’s not all gray and black like other places. Women here, they like shiny and sparkly. I like women to be able to look feminine.”

But that shine and sparkle should be unique, Kupillas feels. And she runs Bowtique with that mindset.

“If you spend $500, you don’t want to see that dress on other people in The Woodlands,” she notes.

“When ordering, Kupillas typically won’t order more than three of something and she takes care to order clothes in variety of colors.  She also still maintains mail order customers in Portland and New York, and shares merchandise with them in order to keep duplicates out of Texas.

Kupillas orders from markets in Milan and Paris and travels there twice a year.

“In February, we buy for next winter, and September for spring and summer,” she says.

Yes, Bowtique gives a nod to Texas with some serious sparkly Rodeo looks.
Yes, Bowtique gives a nod to Texas with some serious sparkly Rodeo looks.

As far as trends go, Kupillas finds that after COVID, women are more into buying what they like on themselves.

Take jeans. “I have have low rise and high rise, and I have skinny and flare and bootcut,” Kupillas says “I feel like now everyone wears what’s comfortable.” Bowtique carries Joe’s Jeans.

One of this European clothing maven’s favorite lines for dresses is Shoshanna.

“She’s the most feminine and has the best fabrics,” Kupillas says. “And if I speak about more avant-garde and more unique it will be NY 77 design.  The avant garde isn’t limited to dresses for NY 77.” The outerwear Bowtique carries is distinct as well. An oversize bomber with a zip-off scarf is on the rack.

Kupillas pays special attention to fabrics here in Texas.

“Here, we carry a lot of cotton and linen and natural fabrics,” she says.

Bowtique also carries the popular Black Halo “Jackie O” dress, which she said has been a best seller in the United States for the past six years.

“We sell it and there is a waiting list. It has an amazing fit, very feminine,” Kupillas says.

A new line for Bowtique is Tara Jarmon, a Paris designer with stores in France, Monaco, England, Switzerland and Luxembourg.  Bowtique has separates from the line that can be paired with other pieces to extend looks.

In addition to carrying dresses, blouses and trousers, Bowtique has hand-made Italian shoes and belts, handbags, French outerwear and jewelry from Chan Luu, which features 18K gold-plated jewelry with real stones.

But don’t think Kupillas has forgotten she’s in Texas now. You can even find her unique slant on Western wear blouses for the Rodeo season. Yes. Bowtique isn’t afraid to surprise you either.

Bowtique is now open at 1950 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 1225.  Its hours are Mondays through Wednesdays from 10 am to 6 pm,  Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

Featured Events
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3741 Meadow Lake
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3741 Meadow Lake
Houston , TX

Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3741 Meadow Lake
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
111 Hickory Ridge
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
7915 Burgoyne
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7915 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,070,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
7915 Burgoyne
6025 Riverview Way
FOR SALE

6025 Riverview Way
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6025 Riverview Way
3711 San Felipe
Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe
Houston, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X