The Woodlands’ New Hip Haven Brings Some Serious Whiskey — Bosscat Makes a Strong Move North

Here you will find 300 bottles of whiskey imported from Japan, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, and Taiwan in their very own whiskey room. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Inside the new Bosscat, the 5,000 square foot space with seating for 130 guests plays off the trend of industrial, rustic aesthetics–read: exposed brick, reclaimed wood, dark leather banquettes, and massive whiskey barrels all over the place. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)

Calling all serious spirit drinkers with a particular affection for rye, scotch and bourbon whiskey, there is a new place built just for you in The Woodlands. Situated on Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations was birthed in California (Newport Beach in 2014 to be exact), with its first Houston-area location arriving in 2017 inside the loop.

Now, Bosscat is embracing life in The North. You’ll find a bar and restaurant serving lunch, dinner (with the same menu as the Houston restaurant), and weekend brunch with a masculine, hip vibe. In this new Bosscat in The Woodlands, the look is the result of a collaboration between co-owner and designer Leslie Nguyen and Jeffrey Abel of the architecture firm Abel Design Group.

The 5,000 square foot space with seating for 130 people plays off the trend of industrial, rustic aesthetics. That means exposed brick, reclaimed wood, dark leather banquette and massive whiskey barrels all over the place.

The “cat” and the “boss” are none other than co-owner Nguyen. It seems this boss cat made it her mission to bring more than 300 bottles of whiskey imported from Japan, Ireland, Scotland, Canada and Taiwan to her very own whiskey room (Prefer bubbles? There is a new champagne wall in The Woodlands’ Bosscat too.)

For those who enjoy an old-fashioned from time to time, don’t miss the impeccable take on the restaurant bar’s signature tincture The Bosscat ($14), likely the best whiskey sour you’ve had in a very long time. There is also a changing array of whiskey flights and barrel-aged elixirs.

Chef Evan Castillo makes an excellent case for American comfort food that pairs perfectly with Bosccat’s craft cocktails, beer, and wine like the signature burger ($19), with a trio of cheeses melting atop meant to give you a slightly different taste with every mouthful, the Cajun brick chicken ($25) with a side of dirty rice and Gulf shrimp and grits ($26) with Creole spices and creamy gouda melting though the homestead grits.

Weekend brunch brings on cheeky eats like a hearty country fried steak with eggs ($19) and Bosscat’s famed Fruity Pebbles French toast ($16). That’s sliced bread soaked in a rich condensed milk custard before it’s coated in those rainbow-colored cereal bits and crisped on the griddle. Every season, executive chef Peter Petro works with Bosscat’s cooks on staff, encouraging brainstorming sessions where they collaboratively cook up new recipes.

“We are thrilled to bring Bosscat Kitchen & Libations to The Woodlands,” co-owner and Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed says. “Since coming to Houston in 2017, we have been looking for the perfect location to open another Bosscat, and The Woodlands was truly a great fit.

“We are very lucky to have found a home on Market Street and look forward to being part of The Woodlands.”

The Woodlands Bosscat is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm.