Texas Designer Unveils a Groovy, Psychedelic New Collection — Brandon Maxwell Gets Colorful

Gigi Hadid, center, and models take their final runway bow at the end of the Brandon Maxwell runway show at New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Greg Kessler courtesy of Brandon Maxwell)

NEW YORK — In first live runway show since before the pandemic began, Brandon Maxwell is tripping the night fantastic. His new spring/summer 2022 collection, unveiled in a gritty Brooklyn warehouse during New York Fashion Week, combined elements of Austin Powers mixed with a Beach Party vibe.

“It’s our tightest, smallest collection (only 33 looks compared to 68 in pre-pandemic early 2020),” Maxwell explains in a video on the making of the collection that appears on his YouTube channel. “But I wanted to have a clear point of view and a clear message, which is easy, colorful and optimistic. It just feels very me.”

As with his previous pre-spring collection, which he debuted via video in May, the Texas native is continuing his journey outside his fashion comfort zone. Once known for his monochromatic designs — Maxwell had previously featured only one print in a runway show during his career — his pre-spring collection was filled with polka dots, tiger and zebra strips, leopard spots, butterfly patterns and floral designs.

Brandon Maxwell mushroom print sweater.(Photo by Kevin Tachman courtesy of Brandon Maxwell)

His newest collection, which will be available in Houston at Elizabeth Anthony, features nearly as many patterns, wth lots of stripes, ranging from traditional horizontal rugby stripes to shiny black-and-white zebra prints and psychedelic pink and orange patterns that matched the colors of the carpeted runway.

Slinky dresses in playful pink and red swirls, pleated lame skirts in green and silver, shiny trenches, a gingham anorak with matching short shorts and bralet, and sweatshirts in a magic mushroom-with-legs graphic print, which he commissioned from Austin-based music world artist Mishka Westell, add to the playful spirit. (The collection quickly made it the red carpet as actress Beanie Feldstein wore a Brandon Maxwell gold lame pleated dress directly off the runway to the Emmys Sunday night.)

In the early stages of the pandemic, Maxwell left New York for Austin to be near his sister, who was expecting her first child, and the five-month stay there seemed to have a profound impact on the designer. His current collection may be more more California cool than Texas chic, but it’s perfect for the place where Brandon Maxwell finds himself right now.

“I felt there’s no rules, no expectations,” he says. “I think, in the end, when I look back at this collection, it will have symbolized a coming back to myself.”