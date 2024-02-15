The bricks of Camp Bowie Dos Femmes
Colorful clothing and whimsical jewelry await at Dos Femmes. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

TCU grad Lexi Eagle, owner of Dos Femmes, now calls Fort Worth home. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Dos Femmes opens its second Texas boutique on Camp Bowie. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The hand-painted dressing room curtains and Santa Fe style wooden beams are a not to the original Dos Femmes location in El Paso. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Dos Femmes has over 120 seasonal beaded earring designs. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The curated clothing is right for many generations to enjoy at Dos Femmes. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Color Game will open on March 4 with a rainbow of options. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

You'll find your team's colors on display at Color Game. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Everything you need for game day, no matter who you are rooting for, can be found ant Color Game. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Color Game has your game day attire color coordinated. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Fashion / Shopping

A Historic Fort Worth Strip Welcomes Its Two Newest Tenants To The Bricks of Camp Bowie

Women's Clothing Boutiques, Dos Femmes and Color Game, Make Their Cowtown Debuts

02.15.24
Colorful clothing and whimsical jewelry await at Dos Femmes. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

TCU grad Lexi Eagle, owner of Dos Femmes, now calls Fort Worth home. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Dos Femmes opens its second Texas boutique on Camp Bowie. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The hand-painted dressing room curtains and Santa Fe style wooden beams are a not to the original Dos Femmes location in El Paso. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Dos Femmes has over 120 seasonal beaded earring designs. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The curated clothing is right for many generations to enjoy at Dos Femmes. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Color Game will open on March 4 with a rainbow of options. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

You'll find your team's colors on display at Color Game. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Everything you need for game day, no matter who you are rooting for, can be found ant Color Game. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Color Game has your game day attire color coordinated. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The first two new tenants for Fort Worth’s recently revitalized, historic strip along the bricks of Camp Bowie (formerly home to Original Mexican Eats Café) have arrived.

PaperCity Fort Worth was the first to report about the plans for the building and what would become of its long-time restaurant space. As of last September, owners Derek and Sara Muzquiz were deep into the demolition phase of the nearly century-old building, preparing it for new retail shops to move in.

Now, we have learned of the first two new additions to inhabit the historic digs — both are women’s clothing boutiques. The first is called Dos Femmes. The El Paso-based spot opened its second location in Cowtown in mid-January. Meanwhile, its neighbor two doors down, called Color Game, is putting on the finishing touches in advance of its big debut in early March. You won’t recognize the place.

Meet Dos Femmes

The first location of Dos Femmes remains in El Paso, where it opened in 2017, and the newest Fort Worth outpost has opened along the bricks of Camp Bowie. The two founders are sisters. Cassie Johnson (she’s the femme running the shop in El Paso) and Lexi Eagle, (she’s the femme who graduated from TCU and married a Fort Worth fella with a fabulous last name). Since Eagle now calls Cowtown her home, it was time for her to bring Dos Femmes to town as well.

When she signed the lease on this refreshed space, her mother-in-law told her the story of how she went into labor (with Lexi’s husband) in that very building. Stories don’t get more full circle than that!

“I wanted to keep the arched niche from the original architecture,” Lexi Eagle tells PaperCity. “Then we carried the arch theme throughout the rest of the space. I’m so glad we were able to keep it.”

She says the hand-painted dressing room curtains featuring cactus species, and the Santa Fe wooden rafters atop that space are a nod to the original outpost of Dos Femmes. The space now has light wood-toned flooring underfoot, the brick walls and tin tile ceiling are painted a crisp white ― allowing the bold colors of her jewelry line and clothing to pop.

“We are really known for our jewelry but curate clothing to go with it,” she says. “We’ve sourced our clothing lines from all over the world ― from Portugal and Turkey to Europe.” She says their target age range is between 30 and 70.

Their whimsical beaded earrings are handmade in India. Eagle says they are “so lightweight you’ll forget you’re wearing them.”

They’ve added newer everyday pieces like sculptural and comfort-fit hammered huggie-style earrings that are so comfortable you sleep in them. There are over 120 designs that rotate seasonally. They also have a newer line of geode earring designs which are one-of-a-kind with 18k gold plated accents.

Color Coordinate In Style

Ready to up your game day attire? So was Erica Bracken, the owner of Color Game.

“After trying to dress for TCU games, and finding it difficult to source clothing in shades of purple, I decided it was time to merchandise an entire store by color,” Bracken tells PaperCity.

Her husband was the first one to suggest the idea to her since Bracken’s entire career has been spent in the field of fashion merchandising. She saw a need and knew she could fill it.

“I’m originally from Shreveport, but spent 10 years in New York working for Ralph Lauren in men’s merchandising and design. Then, I lived in Houston for eight years, working in the same field, before we moved to Fort Worth.”

Her space is a collegiate kaleidoscope with racks filling both walls. All the clothing is neatly organized by hue, so you can make a bee-line for your preferred shade.

Much like Fort Worth ― it’s not all varying shades of purple. Whether you are on the hunt for Woo-Pig-Sooie red, or you gravitate towards a whoop of maroon, if you are in search of the perfect burnt orange or a mean shade of green ― this is the place to get your game on.

All are welcome to explore Color Game. They even have clear stadium bags, silk scarves, and other college-specific accessories. The store plans to open its doors at the bricks of Camp Bowie on March 4, with its grand opening celebration set for March 7.

This historic real estate has never looked so sharp. It seems that the Muzquiz family is finally making its dreams a reality.

