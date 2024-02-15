The Most Expensive Margaritas in Dallas — High-Priced Sips for the Tequila Inclined

Explore a variety of margaritas and cocktails at The Mexican, or go all out with the $250 Pancho Villa.

In true Dallas fashion, the Texas city isn’t home to just one extravagantly priced margarita — there’s a whole slew of high-dollar cocktails in town. In celebration of National Margarita Day on Thursday, February 22, we’re rounding up five of the most expensive margaritas found at Dallas restaurants. Show off and drink up.

Pancho Villa $250

At the very top of our list, The Mexican (recently named one of the world’s most beautiful restaurants) offers three pricey margaritas in the Dallas Design District. The Pancho Villa is the most expensive of the bunch and includes Clase Azul Ultra Añejo Tequila (which retails for more than $1,600 a bottle), Grand Marnier Cuvée 1880, lime, and citrus gold salt. It’s bright orange and very Instagrammable.

Zapata $150

The Design District spot knocks $100 off for the second-most expensive marg on its menu, the Zapata. The refreshing concoction includes Casa Dragones Añejo Tequila (about $170 per bottle), Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, lime, and citrus gold salt.

Hidalgo $50

And for its third priciest margarita, The Mexican mixes up Cincoro Añejo Tequila, Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, and lime. Sorry, no citrus gold salt for this one. The tequila is around $135 per bottle, which is about the same price as the brands used in the remaining two drinks on this list.

Keeping Up with The Jerry Joneses $50

At Jalisco Norte on Oak Lawn Avenue, there’s one high-priced margarita inspired by local billionaire and Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. It includes Gran Patrón Platinum Tequila, Grand Marnier Cuvée 1880, freshly squeezed lime, and raw agave.

The Saint Cielo $45

Head to the top of Reunion Tower to Crown Block to try this marg, dubbed “The Elevated Margarita.” It comes with Patron El Cielo, curaçao, St. Germain, agave, lime, a smoked salt rim, and rosemary smoke bubble. The Lady Blau is also a great spicy margarita if you’re looking for something half the price.